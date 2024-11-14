Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative Announces New Grant Opportunity to Support Studies on Liquid Biopsy in Primary Brain Tumors

Letters of Intent Due by January 16, 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative (BTFC) announced a request for proposals for two-year, $500,000 research grants for multi-institutional, multi-disciplinary research projects focusing on liquid biopsy for primary brain tumors. The BTFC plans to award two grants in total. These grants are intended to fund practice-changing research with the hope of advancing the technology to make liquid biopsy a viable option for brain tumor patient care.

Through the collection and testing of blood, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF), or other bodily fluids, liquid biopsy can detect signs of a tumor via fragments of tumor DNA, proteins, or tumor cells circulating in these biofluids. Open to a team of two or more faculty-level researchers at distinct institutions, the grant opportunity focuses on supporting studies on liquid biopsy in primary brain tumors in pediatric, adolescent and young adult (AYA), and/or adult patients.

New Grant Opportunity to Support Studies on Liquid Biopsy in Primary Brain Tumors Post this

"As one of the founding partners of the Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative, the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) is proud to fund groundbreaking research such as the viability of liquid biopsy in diagnosing brain tumors and monitoring disease progression," said Ralph DeVitto, President and CEO of the ABTA. "Liquid biopsy holds enormous potential in the fight against brain tumors that affect more than 1 million Americans and an estimated 55,000 Canadians currently living with one."

The Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative is a partnership among four philanthropic and advocacy organizations, including American Brain Tumor Association, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, National Brain Tumor Society, and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The Liquid Biopsy grants are also supported by Anonymous Family Foundation, Dragon Master Initiative, The Glioblastoma Research Organization, The Sontag Foundation, Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation, and StacheStrong.

"By combining the resources, expertise, and philanthropy of some of the leading brain tumor patient advocacy groups in North America, we're generating an opportunity to direct targeted funding to an area of research that has the potential to catalyze the more rapid and effective development of future novel therapeutics as well as improve patient care," said David Arons, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Brain Tumor Society. "We look forward to working with our funding partners and researchers in the neuro-oncology field to make the most of this exciting project."

"As the only Canadian organization in this partnership, we are proud to stand united in collaboration," said Susan Ruypers, Manager of Mission Support and Resources at Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. "This collective effort strengthens our mission and reinforces that we are truly stronger together."

Potential research projects studying brain tumors across multiple tumor types and grades, as well as varied age groups and patient populations, are of particular interest in determining funding. Projects should be practice changing and must be focused on liquid biopsy for one or more of the following purposes for human primary brain tumors:

Screening or diagnosis

Detection of minimal residual disease

Distinguishing progression from pseudoprogression

Monitoring for brain tumor progression

Monitoring for response or resistance to treatment

"The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) is proud to collaborate with these leading organizations to fund the liquid biopsy research," said Goeff Still, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of the PBTF. "As an organization, our goal is to see children thrive and to cure cancer. We stand beside our partners with the belief that together all things are possible."

Since 2005, the Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative has awarded more than $11 million in research grants to brain tumor researchers. The letters of intent deadline for all interested applicants is January 16, 2025, and researchers can access the request for proposals on the BTFC's website here [https://www.braintumorfunders.org].

About the Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative

The Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative is a partnership among philanthropic and advocacy organizations dedicated to improving the lives of people with brain tumors, including the American Brain Tumor Association, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, National Brain Tumor Society, and Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Visit https://www.braintumorfunders.org/funding-opportunities for more information and to apply.

SOURCE Brain Tumor Funders’ Collaborative