Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market to Record 9.10% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., NextSource Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis AG, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. among others.

10+ – Including Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., NextSource Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis AG, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Type (small molecules and biologics)

Type (small molecules and biologics) Geographies: North America (US), Europe ( Germany and UK), Asia , and ROW

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market is expected to increase by USD 1.23 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 9.67%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 48% among the other regions. The US and Canada are the key markets for brain tumor therapeutics.

The brain tumor therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Amgen Inc. - The company offers brain tumor therapeutics products under the brand name of Mvasi.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers Ceenu, which is an anti-cancer chemotherapy that is approved for using alone or in combination with other drugs for the treatment of recurrent brain cancer.

Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers brain tumor therapeutics products under the brand name of Gliadel.

Regional Market Outlook

The brain tumor therapeutics market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for brain tumor therapeutics in APAC.

North America has been recording a significant growth rate. It is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Strategic alliances will drive the brain tumor therapeutics market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

The increasing prevalence of brain cancer is driving the growth of the brain tumor therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as high treatment costs may challenge the growth of the market.

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist brain tumor therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the brain tumor therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the brain tumor therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of brain tumor therapeutics market vendors

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., NextSource Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis AG, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

