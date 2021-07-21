Brain Ventures Registers as an Official Member of MPAI

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Ventures (CEO Won-hoe Kim), a company in Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, was registered as an official member of MPAI (Moving Pictures, Video and Data Coding by AI), the international standardization artificial intelligence organization, on the 1st and has recently been working on an international standard proposal for user justice.

Brain Ventures is a company specializing in artificial intelligence natural language processing. Since its foundation in 2020, Brain Ventures has been selected as the best company in the initial startup package project (project name: AI the MAXUS) conducted by the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development. It has also applied for technology patents, received Angel Matching Fund, and conducted R&D projects in various countries.

Through this MPAI membership registration, Brain Ventures has opened the door to collaborate with various artificial intelligence voice and natural language processing companies located in Silicon Valley. MPAI is an organization established for the international standardization of artificial intelligence and has its headquarters in Switzerland.

CEO WonhoeKim said, "Brain Ventures has driven the momentum for specialized technology development over the past year and has been selected as the Stepping Stone First Step Project of TIPA (Korea Technology and Information Promotion Agency for SMEs) and the Global Startup Business Support Project simultaneously. These achievements of being registered as an official member of MPAI, including the selection from these projects, is the result of Brain Ventures being recognized for its accumulated natural language processing and artificial intelligence technology."

SOURCE Brain Ventures