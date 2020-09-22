Brain Wellness and Addiction Expert Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson Debuts "Six Rings" Book Trilogy

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain wellness and addiction expert Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson will release the first of his trilogy of books, entitled "Six Rings," on September 22, 2020. The series is interested in analyzing the complexities of the brain, and how to maintain it in optimum health through compelling narratives that are as engaging as they are educational.

Six Rings Cover Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson

The books are made up of short allegorical stories that are composites of Johnson's past experiences, fictionalized characters, and coincidences; as well as a blend of individualized approaches and patient-orientated, personalized treatment. Drawing on his extensive knowledge in psychiatry, molecular genetics, forensics, addiction and computational mathematics, Johnson provides insights that aid in the understanding of how psychological and physiological factors affect its health and optimum performance.

In the first book, the reader meets Bastian Jackson, a whip-smart, deeply intuitive doctor with an incisive mind that questions the different mental ailments that assail humans. Bastian wrestles with his own perspectives, working out how this impacts others, and uses it for the benefit of his clients. It's a foothold into the process of brain recovery following the excessive use of substances, which unfolds in the second book. Throughout "Six Rings," illustrations, paintings, and music are used to set the tone for each chapter, and to inject mood and atmosphere into the allegorical stories.

As a whole, "Six Rings" portrays Johnson's PREPARE method, an integrated treatment approach to optimizing brain function and treating addiction. The PREPARE method is powerfully organized yet individualized and intimately intertwined to maximize the treatment benefit of each patient.

"Six Rings" is an attempt to bridge the gap between an educated lay and professional audience in the understanding of brain wellness, how to maintain it, the perturbations that can occur with excessive alcohol and substance use, and a more wholesome and integrated approach to its treatment. Through engaging storytelling, the books invite the reader, ever deeper, into an understanding of neuroscience, brain wellness, and addictive behaviors. Johnson hopes that readers will enjoy the stories and that they evoke a curiosity to learn more, and above all, understand the rich complexity of optimizing the brain and treating diseases that can afflict it.

The first book of the "Six Rings" series will be published by Privée clinics and PEPCO LLC, and will be available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback forms, as well as in English and Spanish audiobooks.

