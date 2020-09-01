Brainbase Announces New Executive Hires from LegalZoom and Pipedrive

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, the venture-backed company building the software infrastructure for the IP industry, today announced two new key hires to propel company growth on the heels of an $8M Series A financing round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Nosara Capital.

Gautam Godse has joined Brainbase as Senior Vice President of Product and Henri Kroosmann has joined as Vice President of Engineering. Godse was formerly Vice President of Product at LegalZoom, and Kroosmann was formerly an Engineering Manager at Pipedrive.

In their new roles, Godse will oversee the expansion of Brainbase's product offerings to further help brands manage and monetize their intellectual property. Kroosmann will oversee day-to-day engineering at Brainbase, including product optimization, recruiting and positioning the company for long-term platform scalability.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to modernize the intellectual property space using advanced machine learning and AI techniques. Brainbase is poised to provide a seamless experience for companies that own, manage and monetize their IP," said Godse. "I am excited to join the team and start building these new product experiences in the legal tech industry."

"It's exciting to see how founders from the US and Estonia have come together and are building something innovative," said Kroosmann. "With their energy, drive and company leadership, you have a start-up with great potential. I want to use my experience to take the company to the next level in terms of quality, scalability and performance. Learning from the rest of the Brainbase team is truly a unique opportunity, and I'm very excited to start."

"Our team is thrilled to have Gautam and Henri join Brainbase to help lead product and engineering at such an important inflection point for the company," stated Brainbase Co-founder and CEO Nate Cavanaugh. "With their added experience, we look forward to continuing to build the market-leading software platform for companies that own IP."

In Godse's role as Vice President of Product at LegalZoom, he was responsible for their entire product catalog: Business Formations, Estate Planning and IP products. Some of his key accomplishments were increasing revenue for Business Formation products by 30% in his first year, rebuilding new product flows for top-selling products and increasing conversion rates by 20%.

At Pipedrive, Kroosmann redefined ways of working and executing to restructure the entire software development process to ensure better focus, collaboration and scalability for development teams. In addition to managing twenty revenue-focused engineers to support Growth, Sales, Customer Success, Customer Support & Partnerships teams, Kroosmann also ran multiple single and cross-site internal hackathons to allow new ideas and prototypes to be built by anyone in the company.

About Brainbase

Founded in 2016 by Nate Cavanaugh, Karl Johan Vallner and Nikolai Tolkatshjov, Brainbase is a technology company that helps globally-recognized brands manage and monetize their intellectual property. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and is backed by leading investors in San Francisco, LA, New York, and Europe. Follow @Brainbase on Twitter and @BrainbaseInc on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and learn more at brainbase.com.

To download headshots of Gautam Godse and Henri Kroosmann, please CLICK HERE .

