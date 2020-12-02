Brainbase Co-Founder and CEO Nate Cavanaugh Earns Spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Enterprise Technology

This prestigious honor places Cavanaugh among a select group of entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, scientists and entertainers who have made Forbes' 10th annual list of the brightest young innovators that are changing the world for the better, and have collectively raised more than $1 billion in funding for their respective companies. Judges for the Enterprise Technology category included Aaron Levie, co-founder of Box, Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, Michael Seibel, CEO of Y Combinator, and Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty.

This announcement follows a successful time of growth for Brainbase, including an $8M Series A financing led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Nosara Capital, and recent customer acquisitions including kathy ireland® Worldwide, MDR Brand Management, BuzzFeed and Bonnier. These new brands join existing customers such as Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, SYBO Games and other globally-recognized brands on Brainbase's roster.

About Brainbase

Founded in 2016 by Nate Cavanaugh, Karl Johan Vallner and Nikolai Tolkatshjov, Brainbase protects and monetizes intellectual property from end-to-end in a simple, automated platform. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and is backed by leading investors in San Francisco, LA, New York, and Europe. Follow @Brainbase on Twitter and @BrainbaseInc on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and learn more at brainbase.com.

