Brainbase Continues Rapid Growth with Addition of Chefclub and Moose Toys as New Customers

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase , the venture-backed company building modern software for end-to-end IP management, is continuing its rapid growth with two new customer additions: Chefclub , a digital cooking brand based in Paris with more than 1.5 billion monthly organic views and 100 million followers across the world, and Moose Toys , a leading innovator in the toy industry, makers of hit products like Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Bluey and Heroes of Goo Jit Zu.

Chefclub and Moose Toys will be using IP licensing platform Brainbase Assist to streamline and manage their global licensing businesses, highlighting their commitment to innovation and providing their licensing teams with the most advanced cloud-based technology for creative approvals and royalty reporting, as well as contract and digital asset management.

"Chefclub and Moose Toys are two of the most celebrated companies in the licensing industry as of recent and we're ecstatic to be working with them," stated Ted Larkins, Head of Global Licensing at Brainbase. "Our platform and technology will function perfectly to support their globally-recognized intellectual property and rapidly growing consumer products businesses."

"We have decided to work with Brainbase as the platform is so user friendly," said Marie-Laure Marchand, SVP Global Consumer Products & Business Development at Chefclub. "As a start up, we were looking for a system that could regroup all the key licensing phases, from contracting to royalty reporting as well as product approvals. Brainbase had the solution to all our requirements. Moreover, it is a great pleasure working with the team who is always very proactive and ready to implement new features to improve the experience."

"Heading into 2021 with multiple successful product releases, we knew the time was more pertinent than ever to choose a licensing management platform that would support us in the present and help us flourish in the future," said Menal McGrath, vice president, global licensing, Moose Toys. "Brainbase's commitment to product and innovation resonated with our team as we look to continue disrupting the toy and licensing industries with our work."

Chefclub and Moose Toys join a Brainbase customer roster with leading brands including BBC Studios, BuzzFeed, kathy ireland® Worldwide, Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, SYBO Games and the Van Gogh Museum, among others.

About Brainbase

Brainbase builds modern software to help companies protect and monetize their intellectual property from end-to-end in a single platform. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Europe, and is backed by leading investors in San Francisco, LA, New York, and Europe. Follow @Brainbase on Twitter and @BrainbaseInc on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and learn more at brainbase.com.

About Chefclub

It's Showtime in the Kitchen!

Chefclub, "The eatertainment brand", is a digital cooking brand founded in Paris in 2016 by Thomas, Jonathan and Axel, the Lang brothers. The brand has grown rapidly worldwide through the production and distribution of eye-catching cooking videos shown on social media.

The company's mission is to transform the kitchen into a space of sharing and fun through the creation of entertaining, inspiring and accessible content, products and services.

Chefclub's unique positioning between cooking and entertainment resonates well beyond the sphere of cooking enthusiasts: with more than 1 billion organic views each month and 95 million followers, Chefclub is the fastest growing brand in the world of social media.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

