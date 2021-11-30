Brainbase Named "Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, the venture-backed company helping licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year" award in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. LegalTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Brainbase brings together every feature required to run a global licensing business at scale so licensing teams can make smarter, faster decisions. With the help of Brainbase, IP owners are able to unify their global operations into a single software platform – from deals and contract management, product approvals, royalty reporting, digital asset management, and dashboard analytics.

"This is an incredible moment for Brainbase, especially our product and engineering teams, to be recognized by LegalTech Breakthrough along with some other incredible companies in the legaltech and contract management space," said Gautam Godse, Senior Vice President of Product at Brainbase. "Though still focused on building the best end to end platform for brands that own and license their IP, we're grateful to be recognized for the contract management functionality of our platform."

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"IP management has hitherto been lost in old school archaic paper-shuffling. Owners of IP assets have spent so much time trying to capture more value," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "This best-in-class legal-technology from Brainbase helps clients to collect royalties more promptly, and gives them tools to manage their licensing contracts and creative approvals more effectively. Congratulations on winning 'Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year.'"

Brainbase works with leading global brands including BBC Studios, BuzzFeed, Chefclub, Crayola, kathy ireland® Worldwide, Moose Toys, Penske Media Corporation, SYBO Games and the Van Gogh Museum, among others.

