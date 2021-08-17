BrainBox AI Initializes Global Monitoring Network

Centers in Montreal, Dublin and Sydney enable 24/7 supervision of leading autonomous AI-powered energy sustainability solution





MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BrainBox AI, a pioneer in predictive and self-adaptive commercial building technology, is pleased to announce that it is activating Network Operations Centers (NOC), which enable it to provide 24/7 support to its community of global customers. Having launched in 2019, BrainBox AI's cleantech solution is now installed in commercial spaces in 17 countries. The company has responded to this growth by developing a 'follow the sun' model, opening monitoring centers in Canada, Ireland and Australia. These centers provide real-time analysis of the HVAC systems in buildings, no matter where they are located.

"We're thrilled to launch our global monitoring centers to support our growing worldwide customer base. This milestone enables us to introduce 24/7 observation, as we seek to significantly reduce energy use and the carbon footprint of commercial real estate space," says Jean-Simon Venne, co-founder and CTO of BrainBox AI. "Buildings produce close to one fifth of the world's total carbon emissions. Our easy-to-install technology helps buildings become greener by adding a seamless layer of autonomous artificial intelligence."

Monitoring Center Benefits for BrainBox AI Customers:

Safeguards communications between cloud AI and building assets

Ensures thermal comfort in connected spaces

Oversees HVAC asset operations and maintenance status

Screens possible issues and resolves them remotely, if possible

Informs on system inconsistencies that require onsite interventions

BrainBox AI's deep learning and cloud-based computing algorithms communicate directly with a Building Management System (BMS) and optimize the building in real-time. This produces a saving in total energy costs of up to 25%, a 20 - 40% reduction in carbon footprint and a 60% increase in occupant comfort. Building operators can also see up to 50% extension in the service life of the HVAC equipment.

The commercial real estate industry currently faces multiple challenges, from optimizing tenant comfort to enhancing the sustainable investment case for its portfolios, all while aiming to reduce energy use. The International Energy Agency states that, globally, buildings represent 30% of final energy consumption and almost 55% of total electricity consumption. With greater demand for electricity, the world needs to embrace sustainable energy management technology to achieve net zero carbon emissions for buildings.

BrainBox AI is considerably reducing carbon emissions, impacting over 100,000,000 sq. ft. of real estate across 17 countries, with clients such as AMP Capital, GWL Realty Advisors and Holiday Inn. Recently, BrainBox AI was recognized by TIME as one of the Top 100 best inventions and by CB Insights as one of the Top 100 AI start-ups redefining industries in 2021. The company is also a member of the MaRS Discovery District, the largest urban innovation hub in North America.

About BrainBox AI

BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 100 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University.

