BRAINBox Solutions Announces Strategic Financing to Advance Development of Point-of-Care Concussion Diagnostic/Prognostics

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAINBox Solutions today announced a strategic financing to accelerate the development of point-of-care (PoC) and lab-based devices for its BRAINBox TBI diagnostic/prognostic tests for concussion (also known as mTBI or Acute Traumatic Encephalopathy). The financing included equity funding as well as credit facilities from Pivotal Capital Partners and New Horizon Bank. Specific terms were not disclosed.

"The financing reflects the progress we have made in delivering excellent performance in a proprietary assay format, including through our collaboration with Prolight Diagnostics that has demonstrated its Psyro® PoC platform's suitability for our TBI test as well as other products in our neurology portfolio," said Donna Edmonds, BRAINBox's CEO. "We recently entered a development agreement with Prolight and the funding will enable us to develop advanced hardware and software for commercial device and acquire pilot instruments. Development of a PoC device is an important dimension of our strategy, which is to provide the test in hospital laboratories as well is in other settings such as clinics, ambulances, emergency departments, nursing homes, and athletic facilities."

She added, "We are particularly pleased to have this initial support of Pivotal Capital and New Horizon Bank, two organizations working in concert with us that have strong commitments to growing innovative, entrepreneurial companies."

The non-exclusive development agreement followed a feasibility study in which Prolight evaluated 260 patient samples from the data set of BrainBox's HeadSMART II pivotal trial on the Psyros platform using three assays for concussion. The results demonstrated excellent performance.

Prolight's Pyros technology enables the rapid detection and measurement of single molecules from a drop of blood. Their proprietary and multiplex-capable technology enables the measurement of biomarkers at extremely low concentrations (single digit ng/L).

About BRAINBox Solutions

BRAINBox Solutions is developing the first AI‐enabled, multi‐modality approach for the diagnosis and prognosis of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, now commonly referred to as a concussion. The company seeks to establish a clinical best‐practice standard for the diagnosis and prognosis of concussion providing information which can support the ability to guide interventions. The initial product incorporates a panel of proprietary, blood biomarkers that can be read in a few moments on a point‐of‐care instrument or using standard laboratory systems, combined with a digital neurocognitive testing platform, to provide a composite TBI injury score. The company is led by key physician and scientific thought leaders in the field and an experienced, clinically focused management team. Learn more at: www.brainboxinc.com

For more information, contact:

Donna Edmonds

CEO

1‐804‐724‐0009

SOURCE BRAINBox Solutions, Inc.