BRAINBox Solutions Announces Appointment of Richard H. Noel as Chief Product and Commercial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAINBox Solutions today announced the appointment of Richard H. Noel to the newly created position of Chief Product and Commercial Officer. Richard brings more than 10 years of experience in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, at Roche Diagnostics, LumiraDx, and bioMérieux.

"Richard, whose expertise spans market analytics, global product management, and senior commercial leadership, has established a strong track record at leading diagnostics companies," said Donna Edmonds, BRAINBox Solutions CEO. "He is well positioned to lead the commercial planning and launch for our BRAINBox TBI concussion diagnostic/prognostic tests."

"BRAINBox has a unique opportunity to change the standard of care for concussion management with its BRAINBox TBI tests, the first objective tests for the diagnosis and risk of long-term complications," said Mr. Noel. "The company has built an outstanding foundation with product and clinical development and strong relationships with key thought leaders in neurology and emergency medicine. I look forward to working with the team to bring these promising tests to clinicians and patients."

Mr. Noel began his career in diagnostics at bioMérieux as a market analyst in the BioFire diagnostics unit, rising to Global Product Manager, where he served as global product leader for numerous syndromic molecular diagnostic panels, analyzers and software solutions. At Lumira, he served as Senior Director of Marketing, North America, where he led the marketing strategy and launch of the company's novel SARS-CoV-2 Ag test during the Covid pandemic. He spearheaded the marketing strategy for the company's North American point-of-care business, launching and scaling it from $0 to $440 million in revenue within 24 months. Following LumiraDx's acquisition by Roche Diagnostics in 2024, he guided the full integration of the LumiraDx commercial business and roadmap.

Before entering the diagnostics industry, Mr. Noel taught honors physics, chemistry, and cognitive neuroscience. He holds a Master's degree in Business and Biotechnology from the University of Utah and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from UC San Diego.

About BRAINBox Solutions

BRAINBox Solutions is developing the first AI-enabled, multi-modality approach for the management of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly referred to as concussion. The company's mission is to establish a clinical best-practice standard for objective, biomarker-informed concussion care — from the moment of injury through recovery. The lead product, BRAINBox TBI, combines a panel of proprietary, patented blood biomarkers with neurocognitive testing to deliver a single, integrated score that characterizes both injury severity and post-concussive symptom risk. BRAINBox is currently completing its pivotal HeadSMART II clinical trial, which evaluates the diagnostic and prognostic performance of BRAINBox TBI in more than 2,000 patients to support FDA submission. Beyond initial diagnosis, BRAINBox is executing a broader strategy to address the full TBI continuum of care, with longitudinal monitoring and decision support for return-to-play, return-to-duty, and return-to-work. Building on this foundation, the company is advancing a patent-protected, neuro-focused portfolio that extends from mTBI, repetitive head impact exposure, and neurodegenerative disease. BRAINBox is guided by a Scientific Advisory Board of prominent physician and scientific thought leaders in brain injury and neurology, and is run by an experienced, clinically focused management team. Learn more at: www.brainboxinc.com

For more information, contact:

Donna Edmonds

CEO

1‐804‐724‐0009

SOURCE BRAINBox Solutions, Inc.