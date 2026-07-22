Two BRAINBox Solutions' SAB Members to Participate in Key Panel at ADLM Meeting on Biomarker Use in Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnosis/Prognosis

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ‐ BRAINBox Solutions today announced that two of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members will participate in a panel at the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA, on biomarker use in the diagnosis/prognosis of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion or Acute Traumatic Encephalopathy (ATE).

The panel, "Biomarkers of Traumatic Brain Injury: New Guidance from the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke," will be moderated by Alan Wu, PhD, Professor of Laboratory Medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine and chief of the clinical chemistry and toxicology laboratories at San Francisco General Hospital. Frank Peacock IV, MD, FACEP, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Associate Chief of Emergency Medicine and Research Director for Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine will also participate on the panel. The session will be on July 27, 10:30-12:00PM PT.

"The field is moving for the first time towards an objective measure for ATE risk stratification, including diagnosis and prognosis that integrates biomarkers and neurocognitive assessment through AI," said Donna Edmonds, BRAINBox Solutions CEO. "This session, at one of the premier international laboratory medicine conferences, is important for establishing a foundation for changing clinical practice. Their participation in this panel underscores their thought leadership in this emerging area."

In addition to moderating the session, Dr. Wu will present on "Analytical Requirements for TBI Biomarker Testing and Use of Results Reporting Based on Biological Variation."

Dr. Peacock will present on "Defining Acute Traumatic Encephalopathy" and provide an update on the HeadSmart II clinical and biomarker trial. The BRAINBox-sponsored trial is a pivotal study involving over 2000 samples and is designed to support a regulatory submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to support marketing clearance for the company's BRAINBox TBI concussion diagnostic/prognostic test. The test incorporates a panel of proprietary, patented blood biomarkers that can be read in a few moments on a point‐of‐care instrument or using standard laboratory systems, as well as neurocognitive testing, to provide a single‐system score that measures the severity of the injury and post-concussive symptoms.

About BRAINBox Solutions

BRAINBox Solutions is developing the first AI‐enabled, multi‐modality approach for the diagnosis and prognosis of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, now commonly referred to as a concussion. The company seeks to establish a clinical best‐practice standard for the diagnosis and prognosis of concussion providing information which can support the ability to guide interventions. The initial product incorporates a panel of proprietary, patented blood biomarkers that can be read in a few moments on a point‐of‐care instrument or using standard laboratory systems, as well as neurocognitive testing, to provide a single‐system score that measures the severity of the injury and post-concussive symptoms. The company is led by key physician and scientific thought leaders in the field and an experienced, clinically focused management team. Learn more at: www.brainboxinc.com.

For more information, contact:

Donna Edmonds

CEO

1‐804‐724‐0009

SOURCE BRAINBox Solutions, Inc.