BrainCheck and Alzheimer's Association Partner to Present Live Panel Event on Advancements in Brain Health and Dementia Care

Moderated by Emmy award-winning Spectrum News 1 Anchor and National Mental Health Correspondent, Nicole Clark, Ph.D., panel to feature renowned experts from the Austin community, with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association Capital of Texas Chapter

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc., a digital health innovator delivering first-of-its-kind technology into the growing digital cognitive assessment market, today announced an exclusive live panel event for healthcare providers and leaders in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association Capital of Texas Chapter. The event will take place during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month on June 20th, "The Longest Day,'' a day organized by the Alzheimer's Association to outshine the darkness of Alzheimer's disease. The panel will feature renowned experts from the Austin community who are driving meaningful change in Alzheimer's and dementia care, including Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck.

All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association Capital of Texas Chapter. Healthcare providers and leaders are invited to register here: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/brainhealthlivepanel

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 20th

Time: 3:30 pm – Registration, 4:00 pm – Live panel, 5:00 pm – Cocktail hour

Location: UT Austin Thompson Conference Center, Under the Oaks Dining Room, 2405 Robert Dedman Dr., Austin, TX 78712

Featured Speakers:

Moderator:

Nicole Clark, PhD, Emmy award-winning News Anchor, National Mental Health Correspondent, Spectrum News 1

Panelists:

Alyssa Aguirre , MSW, LCSW-S, Assistant Director of Dementia Care Transformation, Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin

, MSW, LCSW-S, Assistant Director of Dementia Care Transformation, Dell Medical School, John A. Bertelson , MD, FAAN, Neurologist, Comprehensive Memory Center, Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences, UT Health Austin

, MD, FAAN, Neurologist, Comprehensive Memory Center, Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences, UT Health Austin Jennifer Prescott, RN , MSN, CDP, Founder, COO, Blue Water Homecare and Hospice

, MSN, CDP, Founder, COO, Blue Water Homecare and Hospice Kim Rodriguez , CEO, BrainCheck

, CEO, BrainCheck Andrea Taurins , Executive Director, Alzheimer's Association, Austin

"Transforming dementia care requires a multifaceted approach, including community engagement, innovative research, and the integration of new technologies," said Andrea Taurins, Executive Director at Alzheimer's Association, Austin. "We are grateful to join BrainCheck this Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month to raise awareness about the importance of brain health and the early detection of cognitive impairment. Early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's and other dementia offers the best opportunity for care, management and treatment. It also provides diagnosed individuals more time to plan for the future, participate in clinical trials, and to live with a higher quality of life, for as long as possible."

"Drawing from nearly 20 years in psychology and journalism, I'm committed to shedding light on issues related to mental health and the power of early intervention," said Nicole Clark, Ph.D., Emmy-award winning anchor and national health correspondent for Spectrum News 1. "It's critical to provide a platform where experts can converge to align on a pathway to meaningful change and this discussion aims to do that while also celebrating the progress in dementia care."

"Understanding and diagnosing cognitive impairment early allows us to maximize options for patients and their caregivers. Our ability to provide personalized care to patients with cognitive disorders has increased dramatically in the past few years and is heavily dependent on a variety of diagnostic tools," said John A. Bertelson, MD, FAAN, Neurologist, Comprehensive Memory Center, Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences at UT Health Austin. "I look forward to collaborating with other experts in the field as we explore innovative approaches and share best practices with the goal of enhancing patient care and reducing the burden of dementia."

"Early diagnosis and evidence-based interventions are critical to advancing dementia care models and improving outcomes. As we strive to educate and equip healthcare systems to become more dementia-friendly, I am pleased to participate in this important conversation to share new and effective strategies transforming care," said Alyssa Aguirre, MSW, LCSW-S, Assistant Director of Dementia Care Transformation at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin. "By focusing on comprehensive patient and caregiver support and leveraging innovative approaches, we can change the trajectory for individuals with dementia and their families."

"With nearly 30 years of experience in nursing and clinical operations, and as a member of the sandwich generation myself, my perspective on caregiving is unique," said Jennifer Prescott, RN, MSN, CDP, Founder, COO, Blue Water Homecare and Hospice, the fastest-growing senior care agency in Central Texas. "Providing compassionate and effective care for individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia is at the heart of our mission, and sharing information about the latest advancements in senior care empowers providers to better support patients and their families in every facet of their journey."

Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists, BrainCheck's clinically-proven platform is the most comprehensive solution available across the cognitive care continuum, streamlining screening, assessment, care planning, and monitoring. The latest generation of the BrainCheck platform allows digital cognitive testing on any internet-connected device – including phones, tablets and browsers – regardless of the patient or clinician's location, making cognitive testing more accessible, equitable, and convenient for all.

"We are honored to team up with the Alzheimer's Association Capital of Texas Chapter in bringing together this distinguished panel of experts to discuss the latest technological advancements and share insights on cognitive care," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with them on this event, and we look forward to an insightful discussion as we work together to foster innovation and transform dementia care."

Contact:

About BrainCheck

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

About the Capital of Texas Chapter

As one of 75 chapters of the Alzheimer's Association, the Capital of Texas Chapter provides information, education and support to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias, their families and caregivers. For more information, visit alz.org/texascapital.

