BrainCheck Appoints Aaron Greenstein, MD to Clinical Advisory Board

Leading geriatric psychiatrist joins Company following recent launch of next-generation platform and 3-minute screening tool

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc. announced the appointment of Aaron Greenstein, MD, a distinguished, board-certified geriatric psychiatrist specializing in geriatric mental illness and dementia, to its clinical advisory board, enhancing the Company's clinical leadership and expertise. Dr. Greenstein, who has worked for some of the most prestigious academic facilities and influential senior healthcare startups, joins the Company as Clinical Advisor following the recent launch of its next-generation platform and 3-minute screening tool, expanding the first end-to-end solution for cognitive care.

Aaron Greenstein, MD
"Dr. Greenstein's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and strengthen our offerings to better serve healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "In previous roles, Dr. Greenstein led objective evaluations of available cognitive assessment and care planning tools, and concluded that BrainCheck has the highest clinical utility and efficacy. His research validates the clinical utility of our technology and we look forward to continuing to incorporate his expert acumen as we evolve our solutions and accelerate nationwide adoption."

"BrainCheck's plug-and-play technology is the only solution of its kind that empowers providers with an all-in approach to cognitive care, offering the tools needed to intervene sooner and combat cognitive decline. I am honored to join the Company during this exciting phase of growth and innovation," said Dr. Greenstein. "The intersection of technology and healthcare is transforming the landscape of cognitive health, and I look forward to partnering with leading providers and cognitive care organizations to advance BrainCheck's mission of revolutionizing the way cognitive health is assessed and monitored."

Dr. Greenstein is a board-certified geriatric psychiatrist specializing in geriatric mental illness and dementia. A member of the Milken Alliance to Improve Dementia Care and the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP), he currently owns Geriatric Mental Health in Denver, CO, and is a staff psychiatrist for Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). He previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Rippl Care. Dr. Greenstein graduated from New York Medical College with an MD and completed psychiatry residency at the Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Residency Training Program, a Harvard Medical School Affiliate. During his final year of psychiatry residency, he was chief resident of geriatric psychiatry at US News and World Report #1 McLean Hospital and a Health and Aging Policy Fellow for the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Greenstein then completed a fellowship in geriatric psychiatry at Mass General Brigham. Dr. Greenstein has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNN Audio, and the 2022 World Alzheimer's Report, as well as peer-reviewed publications including Generations, Harvard Review of Psychiatry, and Current Opinions in Psychiatry.

To learn more, please visit braincheck.com.

