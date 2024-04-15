BrainCheck Exhibits Comprehensive Digital Cognitive Assessment and Care Planning Platform at American Academy of Neurology 2024

Executive leadership team to spotlight Company's next-generation tools for cognitive screening, assessment, and care planning at largest neuroscience event in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc., a digital health innovator delivering next-generation technology into the growing digital cognitive assessment market, will exhibit its comprehensive cognitive assessment platform in booth #834 at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting from April 13-18 in Denver, CO.

Members of the Company's executive leadership team, including Kim Rodriguez, CEO, Aaron Greenstein, MD, board-certified geriatric psychiatrist and clinical advisor, and Matthew Cerullo, Chief Revenue Officer, will attend the event to engage with neurology experts across the country and demonstrate the transformative impact of BrainCheck's technology in clinical settings.

"In an era where cognitive health is becoming increasingly central to patient care, BrainCheck's solutions offer a gateway for clinicians and facilities to bring forth a new standard in cognitive assessment and care planning," said Ms. Rodriguez. "With facilities across the country looking to enhance or implement new dementia care programs as the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model launches this summer, BrainCheck's all-in-one digital cognitive assessment suite empowers clinicians to navigate the complexities of care with confidence."

Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists, BrainCheck's clinically-proven platform offers a comprehensive solution streamlining screening, assessment, care planning, and monitoring.

"Neurologists are often tasked with managing an ever-increasing patient load with limited time and resources. BrainCheck has been pivotal in transforming how we approach these challenges, enhancing our efficiency and quality of care. It has streamlined our cognitive care process, from rapid screenings to in-depth assessments and empathetic care planning, offering a modern solution with clear benefits for patients, caregivers, and clinicians alike," said Dr. Stacey Epps, Executive Medical Director at Bon Secours Neuroscience Institute, one of the 20 largest health systems in the U.S.

BrainCheck's standard battery, Assess™, is a FDA Class II medical device that empowers clinicians to quickly and easily evaluate cognitive health and track cognition over time. Harnessing the latest in mobile and digital technology, Assess is clinically proven to offer accuracy on par with traditional tests, such as the Saint Louis University Mental Status (SLUMS) exam, Mini-Mental Status Exam (MMSE), and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), with the convenience and reliability of a mobile, digital, and easy-to-use assessment.1,2

BrainCheck's platform also includes Screen™, a three-minute screening tool that can help clinicians efficiently establish medical necessity for further testing, and Plan™, which streamlines the development and documentation of comprehensive care plans for patients with cognitive decline, post-diagnosis.

"BrainCheck is focused on making things easier for practitioners, from primary care to specialists," said Dr. Greenstein. "Designed to offer nuanced care tailored to the multifaceted needs of patients experiencing cognitive changes, BrainCheck's technology equips providers with an advanced toolset to confidently evaluate cognition, distinguish severity of impairment, and seamlessly create individualized, evidence-based recommendations to help patients and caregivers navigate next steps with compassion."

About BrainCheck

braincheck.com

1Ye S, Sun K, Huynh D, Phi HQ, Ko B, Huang B, Hosseini Ghomi R. A Computerized Cognitive Test Battery for Detection of Dementia and Mild Cognitive Impairment: Instrument Validation Study. JMIR Aging 2022;5(2):e36825 doi: 10.2196/36825

2Groppell S, Soto-Ruiz KM, Flores B, Dawkins W, Smith I, Eagleman DM, Katz Y. A Rapid, Mobile Neurocognitive Screening Test to Aid in Identifying Cognitive Impairment and Dementia (BrainCheck): Cohort Study JMIR Aging 2019;2(1):e12615. https://doi.org/10.2196/12615

