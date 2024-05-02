BrainCheck Highlights Comprehensive Digital Cognitive Assessment Platform at MDVIP National Meeting

Company's next-generation tools for cognitive screening, assessment, and care planning set to empower MDVIP-affiliated physicians to enhance cognitive healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc., a digital health innovator delivering next-generation technology into the growing digital cognitive assessment market, will highlight its comprehensive platform in booth #8 at the upcoming MDVIP National Meeting, from May 3-5, in National Harbor, MD.

"More than 16 million people in the U.S. have cognitive impairment, and studies show 92% of them are not diagnosed early enough for effective intervention.[i],[ii] Primary care physicians play a critical role in early detection, but often face challenges such as time constraints, testing variability, and patient compliance," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck.

"BrainCheck's technology offers a simple solution to these challenges by providing clinicians with a comprehensive set of user-friendly digital tools for cognitive screening, assessment, and care planning. Our mission is to make cognitive healthcare more accessible and efficient, and we are pleased to demonstrate our platform's advantages to some of the brightest minds in primary care at the MDVIP National Meeting this weekend," Ms. Rodriguez added.

"BrainCheck's technology has become an essential part of my daily practice," said MDVIP clinician and BrainCheck customer, Bruce Lowell, MD, a geriatrician and board-certified internist at New York Hospital Queens, North Shore Hospital Manhasset. "Screen only takes a few minutes for patients to complete and can be performed remotely on any internet-connected device, which means patients can complete it at home, when they are well-rested and not rushed. This allows me to evaluate patients more efficiently and helps establish medical necessity for those who may need further evaluation. Assess then offers a comprehensive evaluation, providing detailed insights into patients' cognitive function. With results instantly available in athenahealth, these solutions make establishing a cognitive baseline and deploying subsequent assessments simple, ultimately helping me to provide better patient care."

Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists, BrainCheck's clinically proven platform offers a comprehensive solution streamlining screening, assessment, care planning, and monitoring. The Company's latest innovation, Screen™, is a three-minute screening tool that can help clinicians efficiently establish medical necessity for further testing with BrainCheck's standard battery, Assess™. Assess is a FDA Class II medical device that empowers clinicians to quickly and easily evaluate cognitive health and track cognition over time, with accuracy on par with traditional tests, such as the Saint Louis University Mental Status (SLUMS) exam, Mini-Mental Status Exam (MMSE), and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). [iii],[iv]

Assess and Screen are the only solutions of their kind that offer the convenience of a mobile, digital, device-agnostic tool – empowering clinicians to assess and monitor patients' cognitive function regardless of the patient or clinician's location. BrainCheck's platform also includes Plan™, which streamlines the development and documentation of comprehensive care plans for patients with cognitive decline, post-diagnosis.

"We have been using BrainCheck's technology for more than two years, and it has definitely improved my ability to perform cognitive assessments effectively," said MDVIP clinician and BrainCheck customer, James Hahn, MD, a family medicine specialist and concierge practitioner in Austin, TX. "Early intervention is crucial in managing cognitive impairment effectively. BrainCheck's technologies have empowered me to conquer the constraints of traditional assessments, facilitating proactive management of cognitive health. With its ease of use and comprehensive capabilities, it has enhanced efficiency in our practice, enabling us to accelerate intervention, combat decline, and improve patient care."

MDVIP's national network includes more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. With a focus on preventive health services, the MDVIP model has been shown to save the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions.

About BrainCheck

SOURCE BrainCheck, Inc.