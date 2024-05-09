Prestigious international annual awards program recognizes BrainCheck's cognitive care planning tool as standout digital health technology

AUSTIN, Texas , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc ., a digital health innovator delivering next-generation technology into the growing digital cognitive assessment market, today announced that its care planning solution, BrainCheck Plan™, was selected as the winner of the "Care Management Innovation Award" in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, which recognizes the top companies, people, platforms, and products in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 18 countries worldwide.

BrainCheck Plan wins "Care Management Innovation Award" in 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards

"Following information provided by BrainCheck Screen™ and Assess™, our comprehensive care planning is the critical next step for providers, patients and caregivers," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "The evolution of the BrainCheck platform reflects our customers' evolving needs, and this recognition of our product further validates the value of our technology."

"With the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model launching this summer, more practices will be required to create and share care plans as part of a comprehensive, standardized care delivery approach. BrainCheck's technology is essential for providers to meet the Model's required core elements. From thorough assessments to personalized care plans, BrainCheck equips healthcare professionals to address the unique needs of each patient and care partner effectively," said Carolyn Clevenger, DNP, RN, GNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP, FGSA, FAAN, Professor and Founder of Integrated Memory Care at Emory University, one of six comprehensive dementia care programs that formed the basis of the GUIDE Model, and clinical advisor at BrainCheck.

The BrainCheck platform offers rapid, reliable resources to support accurate assessments, stratify individual risk, and deliver actionable insights that can help preserve patient brain health. BrainCheck's standard battery, Assess, is a FDA Class II medical device that easily and objectively detects signs of cognitive impairment, which may have association with dementia including Alzheimer's disease. In as little as three minutes, BrainCheck Screen helps providers accurately and efficiently determine whether further cognitive testing may be needed with Assess. BrainCheck Plan helps clinicians build, document, and deliver comprehensive care plans for patients with cognitive decline, post-diagnosis.

"With BrainCheck Plan, we can quickly customize care plans and document recommendations for patients and caregivers, based on individual needs. The tool is easy-to-use and provides a functional framework to help navigate next steps with confidence and compassion," said Bela Ajtai, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Cognitive Disorders and Brain Health at DENT Neurologic Institute, one of the largest outpatient neurology practices in the U.S. "As dementia progresses, decision-making abilities are often compromised, but implementing a care plan early can promote more meaningful conversations and informed recommendations for patients and caregivers, offering critical guidance and ongoing expertise to help preserve quality of life."

Care plans can deliver significant healthcare benefits to patients, including improved short-term outcomes and more cost-effective care.[1] Studies have shown care plans can reduce emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and improve overall medical care, potentially saving $692 million over 10 years.[2],[3]

"We are pleased to award BrainCheck the 'Care Management Innovation Award' for its leading-edge care planning solution, which empowers providers and patients with more options and opportunities to protect and preserve brain health," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The recent advent of disease modifying therapies and anticipated launch of the GUIDE Model this summer underscore the importance of new medical technologies to support cognitive care. BrainCheck Plan is equipping providers with an innovative solution to support the journey for patients and their families."

About BrainCheck

To learn more, please visit braincheck.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

