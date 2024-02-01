BrainCheck Showcases Comprehensive Cognitive Assessment Platform at NeuroNet Summit 2024

Latest version of technology and 3-minute screening tool empowers clinicians to assess and monitor cognitive function anytime, anywhere

Keynote speaker, Robin Farmanfarmaian, acclaimed healthcare expert, entrepreneur, and professional speaker to highlight Company in presentation and book signing on Thursday, February 1

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc. will showcase the latest version of its comprehensive cognitive assessment platform and 3-minute screening tool, BrainCheck Screen™, in booth #32 at the NeuroNet Summit 2024 from February 1-3 in Las Colinas, TX. Keynote speaker, Robin Farmanfarmaian, an acclaimed healthcare expert, entrepreneur, and professional speaker, will highlight the Company in a presentation and book signing today, Thursday, February 1. Kim Rodriguez, CEO, and Aaron Greenstein, MD, geriatric psychiatrist and clinical advisor, will attend the event to share BrainCheck's latest innovations with neurology centers nationwide.

"At BrainCheck, we are committed to promoting, protecting, and preserving brain health. Although cognitive impairment is one of the most common threats to brain health, it is rarely diagnosed and often too late,"i,ii,iii said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "Accurate diagnosis is critical to maximizing the window of opportunity for intervention and the vast majority of patients and caregivers are left to navigate disease-related challenges without adequate support.iv Our leading-edge solution is the only technology of its kind to offer end-to-end support from screening to surveillance, and we are pleased to showcase it to neurology specialists at NeuroNet Summit 2024 this year."

Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists, BrainCheck's clinically-proven platform is the most comprehensive solution commercially available across the cognitive care continuum, streamlining screening, assessment, care planning, and monitoring. The latest generation of the BrainCheck platform allows digital cognitive testing on any internet-connected device – including phones, tablets and browsers – regardless of the patient or clinician's location. With its simplified, secure test-ordering process, clinicians can easily access patient results, which are instantly integrated into electronic health records (EHR), such as athenahealth .

Keynote speaker, Robin Farmanfarmaian, an acclaimed healthcare expert, entrepreneur, and professional speaker, will highlight the Company in a presentation and book signing today, Thursday, February 1. Ms. Farmanfarmaian has been involved with more than 20 early-stage startups in the healthcare, biotech, pharma, med device, and digital health sectors. She has been featured in more than 200 speaking engagements in 15 countries and has authored four books, including "How AI Can Democratize Healthcare: The Rise of Digital Care," which will be available at the book signing.

"Studies show 40% of dementia is caused by modifiable risk factors, such as physical inactivity, diabetes, and smoking.v Early detection and intervention is paramount, as it empowers providers and patients with more options and opportunities to preserve brain health," said Ms. Farmanfarmaian. "BrainCheck's technology plays a critical role in detection and disease management by simplifying screening, accelerating intervention, optimizing workflow, and elevating insights at scale."

"BrainCheck's plug-and-play solution goes beyond traditional assessments, providing neurologists with a clinically-proven tool that enables them to tailor care plans based on individual patient needs," said Aaron Greenstein, MD, geriatric psychiatrist and clinical advisor at BrainCheck. "By seamlessly integrating personalized insights from our platform, neurologists can make data-driven decisions, ensuring a more targeted and individualized approach to patient care."

To learn more, please visit braincheck.com.

