BrainCo Empowers Quan to Share His "Life Without Limits"

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCo holds that the true value of technology lies in expanding the boundaries of life. On August 9, this belief was vividly realized in a lecture hall—when a double amputee shoe repairman, wearing a BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic, stepped onto the podium of his dreams.

His name is Quan.

Quan in front of his shoe repair stall Quan giving a speech Quan standing up with a BrainCo intelligent prosthetic

For the past nine years, Quan has worked as a cobbler. At the age of ten, an accident took both of his legs. With only his hands and indomitable will, he rebuilt his life. Before becoming a cobbler, he was a Paralympic weightlifter, competing in five provincial games and even winning a gold medal at the 9th Guangdong Provincial Games for Persons with Disabilities in 2023.

After retiring from sports, Quan learned the crafts of shoe and umbrella repair, which became his livelihood. Few neighbors knew that behind the man repairing shoes on the street was another pursuit—studying English. For 20 years, he has been largely self-taught, relying on a radio and a dog-eared dictionary. He recorded English teaching programs on cassette tapes, listened repeatedly, and filled notebooks with vocabulary and grammar during breaks at his shoe stand, amassing thick stacks of study notes.

A few months ago, he uploaded a simple video online, sharing his dream: "I want to give a speech at Harvard." What seemed like a distant goal unexpectedly went viral.

The president of the Harvard Beijing Alumni Association and BrainCo came across the video and extended an invitation. And so, on the afternoon of August 9, about 150 audience members gathered to hear his extraordinary story.

With the help of a stool, Quan stepped onto the stage to applause. His 10-minute speech, delivered in English, carried all his sincerity and passion. He spoke of the difficulties of losing his legs, of the years repairing shoes on the street with an English notebook at his side, and of how daily perseverance fueled his dream. His pace was steady, each sentence landing with power. The audience listened intently, at times breaking into applause and encouragement.

At the end of his speech came a special moment—Quan put on the BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic. A few minutes later, he walked again to the center of the stage. This time, he was truly walking—his steps natural and steady, as if technology had given wings to his dream. The hall erupted in applause.

After the event, many attendees approached Quan. Some were moved by his dedication to learning; others expressed curiosity about the potential of brain-computer interface technology. For BrainCo, the event was not just a demonstration of product application—it was proof of a principle the company consistently upholds: technology should serve people, helping each person break through limitations and become a better version of themselves.

Just as the theme of the speech declared—"Achieving a Better Self: My Life Has No Limits"—Quan proved what perseverance can accomplish, while BrainCo provided the technological support to lift his dream. On this day, he stood on a podium, turning two decades of dedication and passion into ten minutes of heartfelt expression. Tomorrow, he will continue to step onto even greater stages.

Perhaps one day soon, he will be seen in Harvard's lecture halls, confidently standing on stage with his BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic, sharing in fluent English his extraordinary journey from a street-side shoe repair stand to the international spotlight. At that moment, he will not only be telling his own story but also representing countless lives lived without limits. And BrainCo will continue to empower such dreams with technology, helping more people cross boundaries and step into a broader future.

SOURCE BrainCo