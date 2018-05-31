BrainCool Commended by Frost & Sullivan for the North American Launch of its IQool™ System, a Next-Generation Patient Cooling Medical Device

The IQool™ System is an improvement on the existing surface cooling technologies, which have several technical flaws such as overshooting, inefficient target temperature control, and temperature fluctuations. The IQool™ System eliminates all these shortcomings by delivering rapid, selective, precise, and controlled cooling. The product received FDA 510(k) clearance in May of 2017, with an indication for use of temperature reduction in adult patients when clinically indicated. Also, BrainCool received a second FDA 510(k) clearance for its IQool Warm system, which both cools and rewarms patients, in May 2018.

"The IQool™ System is the first surface cooling product in the market to operate independently in three key anatomical areas—legs, chest, and head and neck. Competing products can only offer whole body hypothermia induction and maintenance," said Patrick Riley, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Within seconds, the IQool™ System lowers the temperature in a specific area through pre-filled, non-sticky cooling pads, easily applied to the patient's body and attached to the chiller."

One of the largest advantages of the IQool™ System is its ability to diminish shivering. Shivering elevates the cerebral metabolic rate of oxygen consumption, leading to increased blood flow to the brain and, in turn, added intracranial pressure. The IQool™ System's first-of-its-kind, built-in shivering mitigation function automatically adjusts cooling to prevent shivering. The system also uses silicone-based pads, allowing physicians to safely 'cool patients' for the duration of their indication.

BrainCool strives to offer end-to-end cooling solutions and control the workflow chain, from the ambulance to hospital discharge. To this end, the company acquired Benechill and the rights to RhinoChill®, an intranasal evaporative cooling system. The RhinoChill®, which has not yet been cleared by the FDA for use in the US, is the first and only non-invasive portable cooling system. By combining RhinoChill® and BrainCool™, both CE-marked products in Europe, cutting-edge interventions will be accessible throughout the SCA Chain of Survival, and as early as 10 minutes after the event onset.

"BrainCool is positioning itself as an expert in medical cooling systems," noted Riley. "It leverages its expertise in medical device development to create clinically relevant devices that are user-focused. These innovations are specifically designed to capitalize on TTM's increasing clinical acceptance."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About BrainCool AB (publ)

Based in Lund, Sweden, Europe, BrainCool AB (publ) (AktieTorget: BRAIN) is a publicly traded medical device company focused on next-generation temperature management systems. The technology platform both cools and warms patients using focused anatomical zones as opposed to whole body applications such as cooling blankets. BrainCool dramatically advances the temperature management standard of care by delivering a physically-targeted, speed-driven temperature management system designed to be easy to use and effective. The company currently markets a number of CE-marked devices in Europe addressing therapeutic hypothermia for cardiac arrest and stroke (BrainCoolTM and RhinoChill®), with products focused on concussion and traumatic brain injury and pain management within the oncology and migraine spaces currently in clinical development.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

