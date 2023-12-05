Braincube raises €83 million of growth equity investment

News provided by

Braincube

05 Dec, 2023, 15:07 ET

PARIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braincube, a market leading manufacturing data software platform with specialist industrial applications, has raised €83 million of growth equity investment. The investment was led by Scottish Equity Partners ('SEP'), alongside Bpifrance.

Braincube's Industrial Internet of Things ('IIoT') platform helps manufacturers increase their profits using data insights to improve quality, productivity, and sustainability in their factories. Production line optimisations, resulting from Braincube's use-case driven framework and proprietary AI, have already saved customers more than $10 billion, and have reduced carbon emissions by 2.5 million tonnes.

The company has over 250 employees across its operations in France, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its software is used on manufacturing sites across 35 countries. Braincube's customer base spans several manufacturing verticals, with a particular specialism in the food and beverage, pulp and paper, building materials, and tires and plastics sectors.

"At Braincube we envision a world where every factory can operate at peak efficiency. Through using Braincube, manufacturers can successfully achieve their Industry 4.0 vision" said Laurent Laporte, Founder and CEO at Braincube. "We are delighted to be partnering with SEP, one of Europe's leading growth equity investors in software companies, and Bpifrance, one of France's leading investors. It is clear that in SEP and Bpifrance we have found long-term supportive partners who can help Braincube continue its global growth journey."

SEP's investment was led by Angus Conroy, Andrew Davidson, and Arpita Prasad. Angus Conroy, a Partner at SEP, said, "Braincube is an impressive business, with a complex and IP-rich product, excellent customers, and a track-record of strong growth. The company has a leading position in a market which benefits from strong tailwinds, as manufacturers embrace Industry 4.0. There is excellent cultural alignment between Braincube and SEP, and we are excited to partner with the team for the next stage of growth."

Bpifrance's investment was led by Luc Heinrich and Mathilde Meunier Garcia. Luc Heinrich, Managing Director of Bpifrance Equity MidCap fund added: "We have been impressed by the team and what they have achieved so far. Braincube operates at the intersection of AI and Industry, two major themes for Bpifrance. We are extremely motivated and pleased to help the team for the next phase".

Clipperton served as the exclusive financial adviser to Braincube on the transaction. Prior to this transaction, Braincube has been successfully supported by IRIS Capital and Next47.

Contact: [email protected], +33 (0)1 46 34 60 60

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293651/Braincube_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Braincube

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.