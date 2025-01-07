Brain.fm's ADHD Music Breakthrough: Peer-Reviewed Study Validates World's First Science-Backed, Purpose-Built Focus Music

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain.fm , the leader in science-backed, purpose-built functional music, is now the world's first music service supporting individuals with ADHD. A newly published peer-reviewed study in the Nature journal Communications Biology confirms that Brain.fm's patented technology can enhance attention by engaging the brain with sound. Developed through a collaboration with Dr. Psyche Loui and other researchers at Northeastern University's MIND lab and funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation , Brain.fm's patented music, made with targeted amplitude modulation, improves sustained attention and focus by activating brain networks associated with cognitive control.

80% of people listen to music while working, but music is usually made to grab the listener's attention, leading to distraction. This often leads to reduced productivity. For individuals with ADHD or other attentional challenges, this problem can be especially severe. Brain.fm changes that by offering personalized, scientifically engineered music tailored to different brain types.

Using advanced brain imaging and behavioral testing, the research team found that Brain.fm's patented music engages key brain regions responsible for attention and cognitive control, enabling users to maintain focus longer with less mental strain. Unlike traditional algorithm playlists or ambient tracks, Brain.fm's music is purpose-built to synchronize the listener's brain activity, delivering targeted benefits far beyond what generic music can provide.

"Our findings show that different brains need different music to focus best," says Dr. Kevin J.P. Woods , lead researcher and Director of Science at Brain.fm. "The breakthrough finding in our peer-reviewed study demonstrates the power of custom-designed music optimized for neurotypes like ADHD. It's a practical, drug-free, easy-to-use solution for everyday attentional challenges."

The study confirms that Brain.fm's music stimulates attention-related brain regions, increases bloodflow to attentional networks, and shifts brainwave patterns using rapid amplitude modulation, improving task performance for individuals with ADHD symptoms. The company's unique approach to creating music has profound impacts on brain behavior, providing a deeper connection between the brain and the music.

"Unlike 'focus music' on Spotify or YouTube that distracts you, Brain.fm's music is created specifically to boost your focus and actually changes your brain's bloodflow," said Dan Clark, CEO of Brain.fm. "We're not just a collection of songs that was never made for focus - we're a science-backed tool that helps you stay focused and get more done. Whether you have clinical ADHD or just struggle with focus at work, now you can press play and find your zone."

Brain.fm makes it simple for anyone to experience these benefits. As a mobile and web app, the platform offers a quick setup to discover a user's brain type, followed by an intuitive interface to access their ideal focus music across dozens of genres. Whether tackling a work project, studying, or managing daily tasks, Brain.fm delivers a seamless experience tailored to individual needs.

ADHD-specific tracks are now available on Brain.fm, alongside music for sleep, relaxation, and stress relief, making it a versatile tool for improving daily mental performance. For more information or to experience Brain.fm's groundbreaking music, visit www.brain.fm .

About Brain.fm

Brain.fm creates scientifically designed, purpose-built functional music to help people around the world focus, sleep, meditate, and more. Funded by the National Science Foundation and supported by peer-reviewed research, Brain.fm has developed patented audio technology and creates music that changes brain patterns to support various mental states, including management of ADHD. This music is now available on the Brain.fm app on mobile or web with a free trial followed by a subscription for less than $6.00 a month at www.brain.fm

Citation

Woods, K.J.P., Sampaio, G., James, T. et al. Rapid modulation in music supports attention in listeners with attentional difficulties. Commun Biol 7, 1376 (2024) .

