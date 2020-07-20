Brainfuse Offers New Service - Live Assistance for FAFSA Applications

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Tuesday, July 21, Brainfuse will offer live assistance for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to all library HelpNow clients. Live FAFSA tutors will be available to help both students and parents with completing the FAFSA application. Tutors will be able to assist users at any stage of the application.

Parent helping child fill out FAFSA application with assistance of Brainfuse tutors Get live help filling out your FAFSA application

Brainfuse, one of the nation's leading online tutoring providers, provides access to free homework help, including live, online tutoring and test prep in a wide range of subjects for K-12 students. According to Francesco Lecciso, one of Brainfuse's co-founders: "For years, we have been committed to helping students overcome the academic challenges of gaining college admission. But we also recognize that there are many financial challenges. Seeking federal financial aid can be a daunting process for families, and live assistance in this area fills a critical need."

