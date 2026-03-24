BrainGrid Raises $1M Pre-Seed Led by Menlo Ventures to Build the AI Product Planner for Non-Technical Founders

With coding solved by AI, the bottleneck for building software has shifted to planning. BrainGrid is the structured planning layer for non-technical builders to build revenue generating products.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainGrid, the AI Product Planner for non-technical builders, today announced a $1M pre-seed round led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from Next Tier Ventures and Brainstorm Ventures. The funding will accelerate BrainGrid's mission to give anyone with an idea the planning tools to turn it into a real, revenue-generating software product.

The New Bottleneck Is Not Code. It Is Planning.

BrainGrid symbol

AI coding tools like Claude Code, and Cursor have made it possible for non-technical founders to generate working software through natural language. But generating code and shipping a product are not the same thing. Once builders move beyond simple prototypes, development breaks down. Features conflict, integrations fail, and AI agents produce fragile output because they were given vague instructions.

The problem is not code generation. The problem is that no one is planning the entire product.

In traditional software teams, a Product Manager owns this work — defining scope, sequencing dependencies, and ensuring the final result matches the intent. In the new era of AI-native development, that role does not exist. BrainGrid fills it.

"Nico and I have been building software for over 25 years. The theory of constraints hasn't changed — only where the bottleneck sits," said Tyler Wells, co-founder and CTO of BrainGrid. "As AI agents run longer and handle more complexity, the quality of the plan they start with matters more, not less. That's the problem we're solving."

Real Products. Paying Customers.

BrainGrid has already helped over 500 builders ship AI-native SaaS products across fitness, healthcare, productivity, venture studios, and more. These are not prototypes. They are live applications with paying customers, built by people who range from first-time founders with no engineering background to senior engineers shipping solo.

"BrainGrid is the most agnostic piece of my stack. I'll drop models. I won't drop planning," said Clay Unicorn of Unicorn.love, a Denver-based venture studio that has shipped over 200 features using BrainGrid.

Investor Perspective

"Nico and Tyler deeply understand how software gets built at scale," said Shawn Carolan, Partner at Menlo. "BrainGrid brings that experience to the millions of new founders empowered by AI."

About BrainGrid

BrainGrid is the AI Product Planner for non-technical builders. Founded by Nico Acosta and Tyler Wells, early ex-Twilio product and engineering leaders who bring over 25 years of software development experience, BrainGrid turns messy ideas into designs and structured product plans that AI coding tools can execute reliably. The platform follows a four-stage framework — Capture, Structure, Build, Verify — and works alongside tools like Claude Code, Cursor, and other coding agents.

Website: braingrid.ai Media Contact: Nico Acosta, +18554169409, [email protected]

SOURCE BrainGrid AI, Inc