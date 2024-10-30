Brainiest AI Sets a New Standard for Image Creation in the AI Marketplace

Small and mid-sized businesses now have access to professional-grade imaging tools, transforming content creation without the need for graphic artists

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainiest AI , an all-in-one marketing communications AI platform, introduced four groundbreaking applets to its already robust imaging capabilities—Image Generation 3, Text to Image Ultra, Replicate Image Style, and Sketch to Image. Each applet brings studio-quality imaging features to small and mid-sized business owners who previously lacked access to this caliber of creative tools. With this expansion, Brainiest AI now offers ten advanced imaging applets, empowering users to generate visually dynamic marketing content for social media, websites, print, and more.

Brainiest sets a new standard by empowering business owners with studio-grade imaging capabilities, bypassing the need for costly specialized teams or contractors. "With these new applets, we're enabling small businesses to generate visuals comparable in quality to what's created in professional studios—something that's truly unprecedented in the market," said Brainiest founder and CEO Alan Steinberg.

Each new applet consists of cutting-edge technology that allows for advanced image generation fit for social media, websites, and other collateral, offering a first-of-its-kind experience for businesses to achieve high-end graphic creation. Highlights include:

Image Generation 3: Utilizing the latest technology, this applet allows the user to select the type of imaging model, aspect ratio, and output format best suited to their application. Ideal for creating images for social media marketing campaigns, websites and other collateral. It offers high-quality imaging and fast speed.

Utilizing the latest technology, this applet allows the user to select the type of imaging model, aspect ratio, and output format best suited to their application. Ideal for creating images for social media marketing campaigns, websites and other collateral. It offers high-quality imaging and fast speed. Text to Image Ultra : Brainiest's most advanced text-to-image generation applet, designed for creating high-quality images with exceptional prompt comprehension. It excels at producing complex compositions, dynamic lighting, vivid colors, and well-structured images. The applet even allows for perfect word rendering on signs within the generated images.

: Brainiest's most advanced text-to-image generation applet, designed for creating high-quality images with exceptional prompt comprehension. It excels at producing complex compositions, dynamic lighting, vivid colors, and well-structured images. The applet even allows for perfect word rendering on signs within the generated images. Replicate Image Style: This applet extracts stylistic elements from an uploaded image and applies them to a new image generated from a user prompt. It's ideal for maintaining brand consistency across images or imitating a style that resonates with the user.

This applet extracts stylistic elements from an uploaded image and applies them to a new image generated from a user prompt. It's ideal for maintaining brand consistency across images or imitating a style that resonates with the user. Sketch to Image: This applet transforms rough hand-drawn sketches or line drawings into high-quality photographic images or other styles. It's an excellent tool for design projects that require brainstorming and frequent iterations.

Learn more about Brainiest AI and the founders--engineering trailblazers at the forefront of technology and innovation at Intel--by visiting brainiest.ai . Follow company updates on LinkedIn .

ABOUT Brainiest AI

Brainiest provides small and medium business marketers with creative, strategic, and analytic AI tools that help brands connect with target audiences. Brainiest delivers on the promise of AI for everyday businesspeople. Brainiest applets maximize productivity and creativity for your business. The Brainiest team is comprised of marketing and engineering professionals with careers spent analyzing how technology affects business processes and everyday life. They have been at the forefront of the development of innovative solutions that apply technology to improve real-world experiences, from Intel's first 32-bit microprocessor to big data systems, to marketing AI. Brainiest harnesses AI to pull out the inner marketing genius inside every business owner and marketer. Rather than replacing humans, they believe in helping small and midsized business marketers unlock their full potential.

SOURCE Brainiest