Brainjocks Announces SCORE for Episerver and Platinum Sponsorship at Ascend Conference in Miami Beach

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brainjocks announces its inaugural and platinum sponsorship of Episerver Ascend, a key technology conference in the CMS / MarTech space. Ascend is a three-day event for digital marketers, developers and commerce leaders to share strategies for driving growth through digital innovations. At Ascend, which will be held October 27-29 in Miami Beach, Brainjocks will introduce SCORE to the Episerver community for the first time.

Brainjocks innovations for Episerver - so easy and flexible, you'll want to play!

SCORE is Brainjocks' unique enablement approach to CMS that represents all the principles on how to deliver CMS effectively. These principles include modularity of design patterns, visual-first authoring, and even customized operation driven innovations to allow their clients to overcome friction areas. Brainjocks will be demonstrating their SCORE approach to Episerver implementations at the Ascend conference. They will also use the opportunity to introduce their offerings in MarTech consulting, digital strategy, managed services, and more.

At Ascend, the Brainjocks team can be found in the partner pavilion at booth 6. Brainjocks Director of Digital Strategy, Jill Grozalsky, will be presenting "Personalization Pointers: Building a Compelling Business Case," at Ascend on Monday, October 28th. When asked about the upcoming event, Jill states, "We're so excited to be a platinum sponsor and presenting at Ascend this year. Episerver's rich platform is the perfect expansion of our approach and their innovative products allow us to continue to deliver the kinds of digital experiences our customers demand."

For more details about Episerver Ascend, click here. To learn more about Brainjocks and its commitment to creating digital innovations that deliver engaging experiences through technology, visit brainjocks.com.

About Brainjocks: Brainjocks delivers innovative marketing technology solutions to enable, empower and delight. With vast experience in the CMS space, our ability to deliver quickly is proven time and again, and our reputation for successful projects is very well known - globally. Brainjocks' enablement focused approach allows our customers to create user-focused digital experiences with measurable business impact and minimal long-term dependencies on technical expertise.

