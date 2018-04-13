BrainJocks Makes It Official With a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New US Headquarters

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood joined Brainjocks, a leading marketing technology company, yesterday at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the company's new U.S. headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. The move to Milton anchors Brainjocks in the heart of the technology corridor of the South.

"We're honored that Brainjocks chose the city of Milton when making its decision to relocate," said Mayor Joe Lockwood. "This relocation brings almost 40 new full-time tech positions to Milton and represents a $1.2 million-dollar investment in our community."

Brainjocks US Headquarters Ribbon Cutting

The new location is part of Brainjocks ongoing growth strategy which has seen the company double in size over the past four years with regional offices in Austin, Boston and San Francisco. The Brainjocks portfolio is expanding as well. Having recently launched both a Digital Strategy and a Managed Services offering, Brainjocks now has an even more comprehensive solution set to meet the needs of their clients and prospects.

"Our new offices in Deerfield Centre truly reflect the company in every way," says Brian Beckham, President and CEO. "The space encourages collaboration, innovation and big ideas – all hallmarks of our culture and the way we work together to serve our customers. We consider this area our new 'home,' and we're looking forward to becoming a strong and contributing member of this great community."

About BrainJocks

BrainJocks helps enterprises achieve a comprehensive web presence that optimizes the customer experience. With offices in metro Atlanta and Serbia, we've spent nearly two decades advancing web solutions and processes that drive digital results. BrainJocks SCORE, our enterprise accelerator and component-based development framework, simplifies Sitecore development and dramatically lowers total cost of ownership for our clients and partners. As a certified Sitecore Gold Implementation Partner, we're passionate about empowering organizations to personalize each customer's journey, every step of the way. Learn more at www.brainjocks.com.

