Brainjocks Unveils Innovative Content Localization Approach at Sitecore Symposium

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brainjocks announces its annual sponsorship of Sitecore Symposium in Orlando, where they will also unveil an innovative content localization approach. Symposium is being held at Walt Disney World November 4th-7th and Brainjocks will continue their perennial presence at the event and strong commitment to the leading content management and digital experience platform.

Visit us at Sitecore Symposium in booth #308

This year, Brainjocks is a Gold Sponsor of Symposium and can be found in the partner pavilion at Booth 308. The Brainjocks team will be demonstrating their well known Sitecore module, Brainjocks SCORE™, including a new innovative approach to content localization and governance known as "Mastersite." Brainjocks' Mastersite is best utilized in multinational or multi-market Sitecore implementations, where content governance and large scale "follow the sun" management capabilities are key to the success of the program.

Also at Symposium, Brainjocks' Digital Strategy Director Jill Grozalsky will be presenting "Proof of Concept: Helping Organizations Overcome Personalization Paralysis and Reach the Promised Land." The session will focus on work that Brainjocks and client Ecolab have done in a collaboration that involved developing an approach to help jumpstart and scale personalization capabilities within organizations.

For more details about Sitecore Symposium, click here .

About Sitecore: Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

About Brainjocks: Brainjocks delivers innovative marketing technology solutions to enable, empower and delight. With vast experience in the CMS space, our ability to deliver quickly is proven time and again, and our reputation for successful projects is very well known—globally. Brainjocks' enablement focused approach allows our customers to create user-focused digital experiences with measurable business impact and minimal long-term dependencies on technical expertise.

