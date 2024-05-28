BrainLit and Exos Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Performance with Biocentric Lighting

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainLit, a pioneer in Biocentric lighting solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Exos, a global leader in performance optimization. This collaboration marks a significant advancement as BrainLit brings Biocentric lighting to Exos, optimizing their comprehensive health and performance initiatives.

For nearly 30 years, Exos has specialized in preparing individuals for peak performance through customized programs that cater to a wide range of clients including corporate employees, elite athletes, and military operators. Known for their evidence-based approach and extensive reach, Exos operates across more than 380 facilities globally, influencing over one million people.

Exos having identified light-for-health as an unmet need in the indoor, built environment, has exclusively selected BrainLit's proprietary Biocentric lighting systems to deliver passive health and performance benefit by simulating natural daylight patterns via a variety of light recipes, including those tailored to the unique needs of each individual.

As a first step in this partnership, Exos will integrate BrainLit's Biocentric lighting at their Alpharetta, GA facility, setting a new standard for performance-enhancing environments.

"This partnership with Exos brings together two performance focused organizations elevating and conjoining our missions to energize people and enhance health across many different environments" stated Kyle Harris, CEO of BrainLit. "Together we will bring a new dimension of passive intervention and broadened performance and recovery enhancement to Exos' clientele."

"Exos is committed to continuously advancing the performance of our clients by embracing innovative solutions," said Mark Verstegen, President & Founder of Exos. "With BrainLit's lighting technology, we can now offer an added layer of optimization in our environments that passively enhances the well-being, sleep, and performance of everyone we serve."

About BrainLit

Founded in 2012 by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology, BrainLit is dedicated to improving life under artificial light. The company has pioneered the development of Biocentric lighting—a technology that simulates natural daylight indoors to enhance health, well-being, and performance. Today, more than 35,000 individuals across various sectors experience the benefits of BrainLit's environments daily.

About Exos

For nearly 30 years, Exos has been dedicated to getting people ready for the moments that matter by promoting a holistic approach to health. As a high-performance coaching company, Exos applies its evidence-based methodology to programming designed to unlock the potential in everyone from corporate employees, elite athletes, military operators, and beyond. This personalized, results-driving approach is why close to 25% of ‌Fortune 100 companies trust Exos as their workplace well-being partner. Since 1995, Exos has impacted over one million lives and our ~3K team members continue this legacy in 380+ facilities around the world.

