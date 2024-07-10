BrainLit and Memphis Grizzlies Collaborate on Biocentric Light to Enhance Athlete and Staff Performance and Recovery

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainLit, a trailblazer in Biocentric lighting technology and the Memphis Grizzlies, a renowned club in the National Basketball Association (NBA), are proud to announce an exciting new partnership.

The partnership between BrainLit and the Memphis Grizzlies represents a holistic approach to passive organizational performance, health, and wellness.

With a passion for scientific rigor, BrainLit has developed Biocentric lighting to deliver the "right type of light, at the right time of day" in any indoor environment, to boost performance, promote recovery, and strengthen sleep, the preeminent pillar of health. The Grizzlies believe the addition of Biocentric lighting in FedExForum is an important passive intervention to enhance performance, health, and wellness.

"We are always exploring new and thoughtful ways to innovate and enhance the team and staff spaces inside FedExForum, and we identified lighting as an area we thought could be very impactful," said Dwight Johnson, Vice President of Operations for FedExForum. "BrainLit's biocentric technology and its ability to deliver specific light recipes provided the ideal solution for us."

BrainLit's CEO, Kyle Harris added "this partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies is a groundbreaking rollout of biocentric lighting throughout the facility". He continues "the Grizzlies' staff were quick to identify the validated performance enhancing benefits of Biocentric lighting and we look forward to collaborating with these thought leaders moving forward".

About Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are entering their 24th season in Memphis and their 21st season at FedExForum. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter/X and Instagram.

About BrainLit

BrainLit is addressing the chronic light deficit most people are operating within modern day life by designing and delivering Biocentric lighting environments across facilities in athletics, healthcare, education, hospitality, office, retail, and others. Today, more than 35,000 people live, work, learn, perform, or recover in Biocentric lighting environments, including world-class organizations such as the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Union, Exos, the New York Institute of Technology, EY, and Sony.

BrainLit has mastered the science of simulating the important aspects of natural light indoors for the health and wellbeing of people. The company was founded by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology in 2012. www.BrainLit.com.

