BrainLit and the Minnesota Twins Forge Innovative Partnership deploying Biocentric light at Target Field

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainLit, a trailblazer in Biocentric lighting technology and the Minnesota Twins, a renowned club in Major League Baseball (MLB), are proud to announce an exciting new partnership. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in the Twins' commitment to enhancing the well-being and health of their players, coaches, and staff, both on and off the field.

The BrainLit and Minnesota Twins partnership marks a milestone, showcasing innovation and support for athletes and staff Post this This partnership marks a significant advancement as BrainLit brings Biocentric lighting to the Minnesota Twins baseball club, optimizing their health and performance initiatives.

BrainLit's Biocentric lighting technology platform is designed to replicate the natural spectrum of sunlight, facilitating circadian alignment. By integrating this revolutionary technology at Target Field, the Minnesota Twins are fostering an organizational environment using light to enhance performance and wellness.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with BrainLit," Daniel Adler, Vice President, Assistant General Manager of the Minnesota Twins. "As a club dedicated to innovation and excellence, we are constantly exploring ways to enhance the performance of our team. BrainLit's technology aligns perfectly with our vision, and we believe it will play a crucial role in elevating our core initiatives."

BrainLit's CEO, Kyle Harris, echoed Daniel Adler's enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with the Minnesota Twins, a franchise renowned for its commitment to inspire innovation. Our Biocentric lighting platform has already proven its efficacy in various industries and sports leagues, and we are excited to bring its benefits to the Twins organization."

The partnership between BrainLit and the Minnesota Twins represents a significant milestone for both organizations and underscores the Twins' dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation. Together, they will work diligently to optimize the Biocentric lighting platform at Target Field, ensuring that players and staff can reap the full rewards of this state-of-the-art technology.

