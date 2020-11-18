Brainly Emerges as the Global Leader in Homework Help with 350 Million Users Joining Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pandemic continues to reshape the education landscape, hundreds of millions of students and parents are turning to the digital homework-helper platform Brainly for support. With remote learning accelerating the adoption of digital platforms during 2020, Brainly usage has surged ahead offering students 24-7 access to the biggest peer-to-peer learning platform of its kind. In the U.S. alone, 30 million students and parents every month rely on the Brainly community and experts for real time, personalized study support that creates deeper understanding and ensures academic success.

The mass transition to virtual learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted children at every education level. A recent poll released by the National Parents Union , shows that the majority of students (58%) are still studying virtually with reduced access to vital one-on-one instruction. Another study from consulting group McKinsey & Company suggests that when all of COVID-19's impacts are taken into account, the average student could fall seven months behind academically, while black and Hispanic students could experience even greater learning losses, equivalent to 10 months for black children and nine months for Latinos.

The pandemic has underscored what was already known about learning — that students can only succeed when they have trusted channels to ask for help, when needed. Brainly provides that access around the clock in any setting, whenever the student needs it the most. This has become an increasingly vital tool for students as they navigate their way through a whole new virtual learning format that lacks the individual attention that many students rely on.

"With Brainly, my kids and I can easily ask questions and have both students and professional experts explain the answers step by step. Because Brainly clearly lets students see how to arrive at the right answer, the process creates real understanding and gives my kids the confidence to succeed on their own," said Patrick Quinn, Brainly Parenting Expert and father of three school aged children. "None of us are experts at every subject but with over 350 million users across the world, my child or I can be connected with someone who is instantly."

