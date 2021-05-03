Brainly Tutor Transforms Online Tutoring For Middle and High School Students, Launching Live Help Product for Platform's 30M U.S. Users.

A subscription service that supplements the free platform already being used by over 30 million students and parents in the U.S., Brainly Tutor provides students with real-time access to live chat support for the subjects that challenge them the most. In seconds, Brainly users are connected with an authorized tutor from the platform's extensive global pool of expert staffers. Launching first in the U.S. market, Brainly Tutor will initially be providing expert help for math and physics coursework, with additional subjects to come in the near future. Brainly Tutor is available as an annual subscription for $96 ($8 / month). This is the second new product to launch from Brainly in 2021, following the launch of Math Solver which uses AI to provide users with a clear, step by step path to solve even the most complex algebra problems. In 2020 Brainly introduced Brainly for Parents .

"Parents and students already know the value an expert tutor provides, but the obstacles an average family faces to enlist expert help for their children is significant," said Patrick Quinn, parenting expert at Brainly. "While the cost of a tutor was always an obstacle, the pandemic has only made access to help even more complicated. Brainly Tutor removes those barriers and provides students with easy-to-access, affordable support."

In addition to expanding access globally, Brainly will progressively introduce additional subjects to Brainly Tutor throughout 2021, allowing students to access homework help for a wide range of topics at a variety of course levels.

"Brainly's online community has democratized study support for hundreds of millions of users globally," said Michał Borkowski, CEO and co-founder of Brainly. "Every day we see students thriving when they're connected to expert help in the right place at the right time. That's what Brainly Tutor is all about."

Following its recent $80M round of funding in December 2020, Brainly will continue it's accelerated expansion of platform functionality and new products throughout 2021, aimed at improving learning outcomes for all students and the parents who support their studies.

About Brainly:

Brainly is the world's largest online learning platform where students and parents go from questioning to understanding. At brainly.com and its group of websites and apps around the world, students connect their peers and experts to both receive and offer help with homework problems and questions. The unique opportunity to freely ask questions and gain the confidence that comes from helping others inspires students to learn in a collaborative community that receives more than 350 million users each month.

