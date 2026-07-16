BrainMD Launches Happy Saffron Plus® Gummies, Making Its Beloved Brain Health Formula Easier Than Ever To Enjoy Daily

Dr. Amen's science-backed formula featuring affron® saffron extract, Longvida® Optimized Curcumin, and zinc bisglycinate is now available in a delicious, sugar-free gummy.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD, the leading brain health supplement company founded by psychiatrist and brain health expert Daniel G. Amen, MD, today announced the launch of Happy Saffron Plus® Gummies, a delicious new format of its popular Happy Saffron Plus® formula, created to support positive mood, emotional wellness, memory, and cognitive health.*

Happy Saffron Plus® Gummies

After more than six years of helping customers support their brain health with Happy Saffron Plus® capsules, BrainMD is expanding the line with a sugar-free gummy option, delivering the same powerful combination of brain-supporting nutrients in a convenient new format.*

"After studying nearly 300,000 brain scans, one thing has become clear to me: happiness starts with the brain," said Daniel G. Amen, MD, Founder of BrainMD. "Your brain is involved in every thought you think, every decision you make, and every joyful moment you experience. Happy Saffron Plus® Gummies were created to make supporting your brain simple, consistent, and something you look forward to every day."*

The new gummies feature the same key ingredients found in the original Happy Saffron Plus® formula:

affron® Saffron Extract

A clinically studied saffron extract shown to support positive mood and emotional wellness. Each serving delivers 28 mg of affron®, the same dose used in clinical research.*

Longvida® Optimized Curcumin

A patented form of curcumin developed for enhanced absorption and designed to support cognitive function and a healthy inflammatory response.*

Zinc Bisglycinate

A highly absorbable form of zinc that supports normal brain function and overall wellness.*

Unlike many gummies that prioritize taste over quality, Happy Saffron Plus® Gummies were designed to deliver both—a delicious gummy experience with the science-backed standards BrainMD customers expect.

Happy Saffron Plus® Gummies are:

Doctor-formulated

Made with clinically studied ingredients in clinically studied amounts

Third-party tested

Sugar-free

"When your brain works right, you work right," said Dr. Amen. "Small daily habits add up. Taking care of your brain every day is one of the most important investments you can make."*

Happy Saffron Plus® Gummies are available now at BrainMD.com.

About BrainMD

BrainMD creates premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals that promote optimal brain and body health. Founded in 2009 by world-renowned neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD, BrainMD products are designed to support mood, memory, sleep quality, cognitive function, energy, immunity, and daily vitality. Since the company's inception, BrainMD has been dedicated to formulating high-quality supplements based on the latest medical data and clinical research.

Aligned with Dr. Amen's belief that when you change your brain, you can change your life, BrainMD continues to transform the way mental health is managed in the U.S. and beyond. Shop BrainMD's full line of brain health supplements, vitamins, and wellness products or join the BrainMD community on social media @brainmdhealth. To discover which supplements are best for your specific Brain Type, take BrainMD's free five-minute Brain Health Assessment at BrainMD.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information provided is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Consult your healthcare provider before beginning any new dietary supplement or wellness regimen.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Dean

[email protected]

SOURCE BrainMD