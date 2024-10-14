BrainMD Launches Revolutionary Energy Supplement: Peak Energy for Enhanced Focus and Physical Performance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD , a leader in brain and body wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Peak Energy . Designed to provide natural, long-lasting energy, focus, and endurance without the usual jitters or crash, Peak Energy is developed by renowned brain health expert Dr. Daniel Amen and is now available for purchase at brainmd.com.

BrainMD, a leader in brain and body wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Peak Energy.

Peak Energy is powered by science-backed ingredients that target both mental and physical performance. With today's fast-paced lifestyle, people need a reliable source of energy that not only supports their body, but also their cognitive function. BrainMD's dedication to innovative, clinically supported nutraceuticals has led to the creation of Peak Energy, which offers a clean, steady energy boost for individuals looking to maximize productivity and enhance athletic performance.

Peak Energy: Clean Energy and Focus Without the Crash

Peak Energy sets a new standard for energy supplements by combining the latest research in brain health and physical endurance. Featuring two patented ingredients—PEAK ATP® and Enfinity® Paraxanthine—this formula offers powerful, lasting benefits that go well/far beyond traditional energy drinks. The clinically proven ingredients in Peak Energy provide users with clean energy and cognitive clarity to help:

Power your brain and body with smooth energy, without the crash

Maintain lasting focus so you can stay sharp throughout the day

Boost cognitive clarity and mental performance with clean, clear focus

Improve endurance and power during workouts

Enhance athletic performance by boosting strength and reducing fatigue

Meet the Ingredients/Here are the Powerful Ingredients in Peak Energy

PEAK ATP® is a clinically studied form of Adenosine 5'-Triphosphate (ATP), the molecule that fuels muscles. Supplementing with 400 mg of PEAK ATP® has been shown to increase muscle strength, thickness, and lean body mass, while improving endurance and recovery by delivering energy directly to muscle cells.*

Enfinity® Paraxanthine, a purified caffeine metabolite, delivers 200 mg of clean energy without the common jitters or crash associated with caffeine.* Studies have shown that Enfinity® Paraxanthine can improve focus, memory, and reaction times while reducing cognitive errors by 26.9%.* Unlike typical caffeine, this ingredient provides smooth, steady energy and enhanced mental clarity, making it ideal for both mental and physical performance.*

"Peak Energy is more than just an energy supplement," says Dr. Daniel Amen, founder of BrainMD and a leading expert in brain health. "It's a comprehensive solution to help people power their brain and body with clean, lasting energy without the crash that's typical with other energy products."

BrainMD continues to be a leader in science-based, brain directed supplements, and the introduction of Peak Energy reinforces its commitment to developing premium products that enhance both cognitive and physical wellness.

To learn more about Peak Energy and other BrainMD supplements , visit www.brainmd.com . Detailed information on the science behind these ingredients is available at our site.

About BrainMD

BrainMD is dedicated to optimizing brain and body health through premium nutraceuticals backed by science. Founded by Dr. Daniel Amen, BrainMD develops and manufactures products that support mental clarity, emotional balance, and overall physical well-being. Each product is crafted with the highest standards of quality and safety to help individuals live healthier, happier lives.

Media Contact:

BrainMD | Natalie Buchoz | [email protected]

SOURCE BrainMD