Brainomix and Nanoflex Robotics to Collaborate on an AI-Assisted Robotic System for Remote Stroke Intervention

  • Brainomix Awarded Innovate UK Grant to Collaborate with Swiss-based Nanoflex Robotics

OXFORD, England, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix Ltd, an AI-powered medtech solutions company, and Nanoflex Robotics AG, a remote robotic surgical company based in Switzerland, have been awarded a grant under the "UK – Switzerland Bilateral: Collaborative R&D" program, in which the companies will work together to jointly develop an integrated remote diagnosis and treatment platform for stroke, powered by artificial intelligence.

The grant, administered by Innovate UK, the United Kingdom's innovation agency, and Innosuisse, Switzerland's Innovation Agency, awarded Brainomix and Nanoflex Robotics £400,000 and CHF 400,000 respectively.

Starting in 2024, Nanoflex Robotics and Brainomix will collaborate to create an artificial intelligence-assisted magnetic navigation system for robotic surgical tools. The project will leverage Brainomix's AI-enabled diagnostic imaging capabilities and Nanoflex Robotics' precise magnetic navigation technology to create an assisted-navigation feature for interventional devices, such as catheters, as it moves through the vascular network.

Dr George Harston, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Brainomix said, "We are grateful for the support of Innovate UK to fund our work with Nanoflex Robotics. The project aims to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to enhance Nanoflex Robotics' cutting-edge magnetic robotic navigation system to be the first system worldwide to enable remote thrombectomy, thus transforming stroke treatment options and helping improve outcomes for patients."

"Time is critical when it comes to treating stroke patients. Every delay in removing a blood clot reduces the chance of post-stroke functional independence. By enabling increased and earlier access to mechanical thrombectomies through our remote robotics platform, we hope to give more people a greater chance to live independent lives after stroke," said Christophe Chautems, Chief Technology Officer, Nanoflex Robotics.

Nanoflex Robotics' first product will be a mobile robotics system that utilizes ultra-flexible guidewires to allow for direct steering control of the tip. This gives physicians precise control and dexterity over a range of complex interventions.

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company that has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that are used in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

