Brainomix Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

CHICAGO and OXFORD, England, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in stroke and lung fibrosis, today announced it has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators' Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association's digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

Michalis Papadakis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Brainomix, added, "We are excited to join the Center for Health Technology & Innovation Innovators' Network as the only stroke-AI company with this distinction. We look forward to collaborating with the American Heart Association to expand the role of AI in stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, helping clinicians make confident and impactful treatment and transfer decisions, ultimately helping to improve patient outcomes."

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology applies AI-driven CT biomarkers to identify, monitor, and predict disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Founded as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

