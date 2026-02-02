Brainomix Launches Award-Winning Next Generation Stroke AI Platform with Novel Net Water Uptake Technology at the International Stroke Conference (ISC)

Brainomix 360 Stroke Next Generation has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for excellence in usability and innovation

An industry-first net water uptake feature unlocks deeper insights into stroke injury that can better inform treatment decisions

New research will be presented at ISC, with three abstracts recognized by the American Heart Association with the distinguished Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in stroke and lung fibrosis, announces the launch of its new Brainomix 360 Next Generation platform at the International Stroke Conference (ISC), taking place February 4-6, 2026, in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Brainomix 360 Stroke Next Generation now includes a novel net water uptake capability.

The new platform and feature upgrade provides a first-of-its-kind net water uptake (NWU) capability using routine non-contrast CT (NCCT) scans, as well as an award-winning user experience. The company will also present five abstracts, including an oral presentation, highlighting the value and impact of Brainomix 360 Stroke, further strengthening its extensive evidence base.

Brainomix 360 Stroke Next Generation sets a new benchmark for user experience and innovation, having recently been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. Selected from more than 20,000 submissions spanning 60 countries, Brainomix joins previous recipients that include Apple, Sony and Samsung, with the accolade recognizing excellence in usability, safety and innovative design. With enhanced DICOM viewing capabilities and AI-driven, patient-specific insights, the platform supports streamlined workflows that enable fast, confident and informed decision-making.

Brainomix's best-in-class AI algorithms now also include an industry-first, regulatory cleared, net water uptake (NWU) feature. Fully automated, the percentage-based NWU output extends Brainomix's leadership in simple imaging, unlocking expert-level insights from routine non-contrast CT scans to support improved treatment and transfer decisions.

Dr George Harston, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at Brainomix and Consultant Stroke Physician at Oxford University Hospitals, said: "We are delighted to introduce this latest innovation in stroke AI imaging, building on our expertise in universally available CT imaging. The automated net water uptake output complements Brainomix's unique ischemic core volume and e-ASPECTS features to provide clinicians across all hospital settings with deeper insights into stroke injury using a routine non-contrast CT scan. Emerging evidence is increasingly highlighting NWU as a vital imaging biomarker to inform treatment decisions and improve prognostication in the most severe strokes. In a world where stroke patients are missing out on effective treatments due to clinical uncertainty, we hope this latest advance can improve the confidence of physicians, even when treating the most severe strokes."

Three of the abstracts being presented at ISC have received the Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award, recognizing authors of the highest-ranked accepted abstracts from across the world.

Building on Brainomix's rich academic heritage and extensive global research network, these latest studies include:

A national cost-effectiveness analysis which showed that widespread adoption of Brainomix 360 Stroke could significantly increase rates of thrombolysis and thrombectomy, delivering improved functional outcomes, better long-term health quality, and a net monetary benefit.

Validation of the imaging foundation model to automate follow up infarct volume (FIV) segmentation.

The prospective performance validation of Brainomix 360 Triage LVO.

The clinical impact of collateral circulation dynamics during inter-hospital transfer.

A novel approach to enhance the detection of stroke mimics.

More details about these abstracts – including their presentation time and location – can be found here on the Brainomix website.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology applies AI-driven CT biomarkers to identify, monitor, and predict disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Founded as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

T +44 (0)1865 582730

US Media Enquiries

Jason Braco, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]

UK & Europe Media Enquiries

Sue Charles

Charles Consultants

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874606/Brainomix_360.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/5746793/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brainomix