BrainPOP Names Paul Johansen as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Seasoned product and technology leader to guide BrainPOP's next phase of product innovation, advancing its mission to inspire joyful learning in every classroom.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BrainPOP , a learning company for K-12 schools and districts and the best part of a learner's day, announced the appointment of Paul Johansen as its new Chief Product Officer.

Paul Johansen

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our executive team," said Lorin Thomas-Tavel, CEO of BrainPOP. "His deep expertise and proven track record in driving product innovation in education technology make him the ideal leader to shape our next chapter – helping us to further empower educators to create joyful, meaningful connections that spark curiosity, build confidence, and drive lasting learning for all students."

Johansen is an educational technology leader with over 20 years of experience delivering product and technology innovation in B2B SaaS for K-12 education. He joins BrainPOP after serving as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Pathful, where he established a new product strategy and led the transformation of Pathful's career readiness platforms. His work modernized core systems, established data-driven customer feedback loops, and launched AI-powered workflows that expanded reach and improved engagement. Previously, Paul spent 14 years at Edmentum as CTO and VP of Product, where he led global product and engineering teams and guided the launch of Exact Path, a flagship adaptive learning solution.

Johansen shared his enthusiasm about the new role saying, "BrainPOP has always stood out to me for its unique ability to spark curiosity and make learning joyful for students. I'm honored to join a team that's committed to building on that legacy while also shaping impact-driven learning experiences that reflect the evolving needs of classrooms and communities. Together, we'll continue to grow our product ecosystem in ways that honor what makes BrainPOP special while embracing opportunities for innovation."

Johansen's appointment reflects BrainPOP's continued investment in leadership that understands the unique challenges and opportunities in K-12 education and is committed to delivering lasting impact.

About BrainPOP

BrainPOP, a learning company, empowers kids to shape the world around them and within them. Educators and families across the globe rely on BrainPOP to be the best part of a learner's day—sparking curiosity, building confidence, and bringing joy into the classroom and at home. For more than 25 years, BrainPOP has supported millions of students, and in 2022, it became the first digital learning investment of KIRKBI, the family-owned holding and investment company behind the LEGO brand.

SOURCE BrainPOP