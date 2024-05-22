BrainPromise™ by EyePromise® Launches Brain Power Challenge

Brain health supplement leader launches consumer contest to promote brain nutrition

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional supplement leader, BrainPromise™ by EyePromise® launched a consumer contest, "Brain Power Challenge" to promote brain health awareness and brain nutrition. The Brain Power Challenge offers consumers a chance to test their brain nutrition knowledge with a chance to win a daily Amazon gift card through June 30, 2024. Informational resources are also available on the contest website at www.brainpowerchallenge.com.

On creating more awareness of brain nutrition for optimal brain health, EyePromise VP of Business Development & Legal, Emily Frank said, "In our extensive research into brain health, we saw the need for awareness and education—many people don't think about nutrition for their brain like they do their bodies—hence the Brain Power Challenge. Brain power is fueled by brain nutrition and the standard American diet is lacking in the proper nutrients necessary for optimal brain health."

In addition to testing brain nutrition knowledge with a chance to win an Amazon gift card, brainpowerchallenge.com offers informational videos, downloadable educational guides, as well as other learning resources including interesting brain facts and an ingredient glossary that defines specific nutrients and their impact on overall brain health, performance, and protection.

The brain consumes 20% of the body's energy and has a very high metabolic rate. Even at rest, the brain is continually working and replenishment of essential nutrients like zeaxanthin and lutein are key to long-term brain health and function, memory, focus, and learning, among many others. BrainPromise by EyePromise is a dietary supplement designed to augment the nutritional sources one needs for optimal brain health. A robust formula with more than 17 essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, BrainPromise is the most complete brain health formula available.

Consumers can learn more at www.brainpowerchallenge.com including a limited-time 25% introductory discount on BrainPromise by EyePromise.

About EyePromise: Founded in 2001, EyePromise is an industry-leading developer of nutritional supplements for eye health including flagship products like EyePromise Restore, EyePromise EZ Tears, EyePromise Zeaxanthin + Lutein, and now BrainPromise by EyePromise. The company also developed and manufactures the Zx Pro MPOD measurement device used by eye doctors throughout the US.

For more information on BrainPromise by EyePromise and other EyePromise products, visit www.brainpromise.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

