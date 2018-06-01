Brains & Bands is Back ... Featuring the Hit Rock Band 'Everclear' & Your Chance to be the Opening Act!

WESTPORT, Conn., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all musicians and dreamers! If you've ever imagined being the opening act for an iconic rock band, here's your chance to take the stage and win a cash prize!

Mark your calendars for Brains & Bands - FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 7TH, 2018

Presented by zenabi and Hotelafly.com

Following the hugely successful launch of Brains & Bands in the spring of 2018, team zenabi is bringing together icons in music, extreme sports and business. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of LIVE music and inspirational speakers.

Rodney Mullen Mat Hoffman Everclear

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Rodney Mullen – The Godfather of Skateboarding. Mullen is a professional skateboarder, entrepreneur and inventor. He is widely known as the most influential street skater in the history of the sport.

Mat Hoffman – Legendary BMX Freestyle Champion. Hoffman is considered one of the best vertical ramp riders in the history of the sport. He is nicknamed "The Condor" and runs the BMX Freestyle brand Hoffman BMX Bikes.

Art Alexakis – Everclear Frontman.

Alexakis is the lead singer, guitarist and founder of the hit band Everclear. The Grammy nominated band has written and recorded some of the most iconic '90's Alt-Rock hits including, "Father of Mine" "Wonderful" and "Santa Monica."

This panel of exceptional speakers will talk about their paths to success and how they became game-changers of industry. The discussion will be followed by a LIVE intimate concert by Everclear.

YOU COULD WIN $1,000 AND BE THE OPENING ACT :

Team zenabi is looking for talented musicians to be part of this EPIC event. Here's how it works:

Show off your musical talents in a 3-minute video

All submissions due by JULY 14 th www.brainsandbands.com

Winner gets $1,000 cash prize and opens for Everclear

"The Brains part of this event is centered around people who have done something in their life that is unconventional and different from the norm. The Bands part is how music transcends all of that," zenabi Founder & CEO Eddie Ibanez. "I believe in doing what you love, finding a way to make change and taking action."

BRAINS & BANDS : FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 7th, 2018 at 7:30pm

WHERE: Christ & Holy Trinity Church | Branson Hall | 75 Church Lane | Westport, CT

MEDIA CONTACT: Ellen Spear | ellen@zenabidata.com | (203) 247-1307

TICKET AND CONTEST INFO: www.brainsandbands.com

SPONSORED BY Hotelafly.com | Book the best hotels on Hotelafly.com

zenabi is a hot new tech company located in the heart of downtown Westport, CT. zenabi is a pioneer of artificial intelligence and data science, helping Fortune 500 companies find value in their data. Not only is Team zenabi dedicated to helping their clients, but also the local community.





