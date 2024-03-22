Brains & Motion Education (BAM!) Partners with Rube Goldberg, Inc. to Launch Unique Summer Camps Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Brains & Motion Education (BAM!) and Rube Goldberg, Inc. are thrilled to announce their partnership to offer an unparalleled summer camp experience for children aged 6 to 14 across various locations, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Chicago, and other sites in the United States. This innovative program is designed to blend the thrill of summer adventure with enriching educational experiences, focusing on STEM, Arts, and Sports.

Brains & Motion Education is a year-round enrichment provider of world-class STEM, Arts, and Sports programs. Find an after-school, summer camp or structured recess location near you!

Brains & Motion Education, known for its mission to prepare the next generation for the future through year-round enrichment, will integrate Rube Goldberg Machines into its curriculum. These unique camps titled "Rube Goldberg Machines: Over Engineering Simple Solutions" will encourage campers to engineer intricate machines that perform simple tasks in whimsically complex ways, fostering innovative thinking, an understanding of basic physics, and enhancing problem-solving and engineering skills.

"Our goal has always been to deliver diverse, engaging, and educational programs that cater to children's varied interests and learning paces," said BAM! VP of Sales, Lori Todd. "Partnering with Rube Goldberg, Inc. allows us to introduce engineering and physics into the daily lives of our students in a way that captivates the imagination."

The partnership between Brains & Motion Education and Rube Goldberg, Inc. signifies a commitment to igniting a passion for learning through play and creativity as well as providing a safe and stimulating environment for children during the summer months. The camps will be taught by top-tier professional instructors and coaches, ensuring a summer filled with excitement, knowledge, and new friendships.

In addition to the Rube Goldberg Machine camps, BAM! offers a wide range of age-specific programs, from "RoboKids: Engineering Adventures with the Dash Robot" for grades K-2 to "AI Bootcamp: Mastering Machine Learning" for grades 6-8, ensuring every camper finds their niche and has the opportunity to explore diverse domains.

Parents and guardians interested in providing their children with an unforgettable summer experience are encouraged to register at www.brains-and-motion.com and take advantage of substantial early bird offers in the month of March.

For more information about the summer camps and to view a full list of offerings, please visit www.brains-and-motion.com or contact Brains & Motion Education at 1-877-202-1554.

About: Brains & Motion Education (BAM!) is a tech-enabled company unlocking the potential of students year-round through summer camp, after-school, and structured recess enrichment programs. By empowering the next generation with world-class STEM, Arts, and Sports programs, BAM fosters a lifelong love for learning, shaping well-rounded individuals who are not just ready for tomorrow but thriving in the present.

Media contact: Christina Yu, [email protected]

Rube Goldberg, Inc. celebrates the legacy of the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, sculptor, and author Rube Goldberg. The organization is dedicated to promoting creativity and problem-solving through the creation of Rube Goldberg Machines — complex contraptions that achieve simple tasks in humorous and overly complicated ways.

SOURCE Brains & Motion Education