Brains and Beauty: The 50 Most Inspired College Campuses

The design of a college campus or its buildings can tell you a lot.

-It tells you how serious the college is about offering you a good education.

-It reaches back to our history and how committed the founders were about higher education.

-A building that has its roots in European design speaks of heritage. More innovative campuses speak of the institution's boldness and creative spirit.

The team at Great Value Colleges (GVC), a leading resource in the educational field, visited many resources in its quest to find the most inspiring college campuses.

"A well-designed building or campus is both nurturing and inspiring," said GVC Editor Julie McCaulley. "While the design of a campus isn't your sole criterion when exploring colleges, it can be an important one. You're going to spend several years on that campus. It should make you feel good, at home, and proud to be a part of it."

Here are ten of GVC's 50 Most Inspired College Campuses: Unique Designs to Enlighten Minds.

University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi

The campus is beautiful, thanks in part to the 18 Georgian buildings designed by architect Frank P. Gates. The original campus building, The Lyceum, dates back to 1848. Thrillist names The Lyceum as one of the most stunning college buildings in America.

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire

In addition to its 27,000 acres of wilderness used for recreation, Dartmouth boasts the Baker Library, which USA Today considers to be one of the most amazing college buildings in America. Architectural Digest calls Dartmouth one of the 50 most beautiful colleges in America.

Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State has 5,200 acres and more than 550 buildings! USA Today calls the college's Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum one of the most amazing college buildings in America.

United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

All students live in Bancroft Hall, the largest college dormitory in the world. Both USA Today and Architectural digest praise this building, noting its beauty and sheer size. The chapel at the Naval Academy is so distinctive it's been featured on a postage stamp!

University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

The Seattle campus of the University of Washington is filled with beautiful architecture, inspiring statues, and state-of-the-art facilities.

University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

The University of Virginia is the only campus designed by a founding father and President of the United States. Architectural Digest calls Thomas Jefferson's Academical Village at the college "one of the most important architectural projects in U.S. history."

Berry College, Mount Berry, Georgia

Berry College has the world's biggest campus at 27,000 acres. Its buildings are also outstanding. USA Today calls its English Gothic Ford Buildings amazing. Architectural Digest considers the college to be one of the most beautiful in America.

University of Colorado, Boulder, Boulder, Colorado

This university offers wide open fields and a dining hall with cuisine from around the world. Thrillist considers Old Main to be one of the most stunning college buildings in the USA. And Architectural Digest names it one of the most beautiful colleges in America.

Duke University, Durham, North Carolina

Duke has 254 beautiful buildings on its 8,600+ acre campus. Architectural Digest names Duke University as having one of the 50 best campuses in America. Thrillist and USA Today call Duke Chapel one of the 25 most stunning college buildings in America.

University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana

Every building on the University of Notre Dame campus fits in with its original Gothic aesthetic. And each of the campus's 30 residence halls "is a world unto itself." The campus is on Architectural Digest's unranked 50 most beautiful colleges in America list.

Methodology

Our research covered a range of sources focused on campus design and architecture. For our ranking and links to resources consulted, see the full article:

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/inspiring-campuses/ .

About Great Value Colleges

Great Value Colleges' mission is to help students get the best possible education for their money by presenting in-depth and well-researched college rankings along with information about scholarships and career options.

