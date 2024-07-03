Brains Earns Great Place to Work Certification for 7th Consecutive Year

Leading with Purpose, Brains Sets the Standard in Culture and Innovation for Creative Agencies

LOS ANGELES and GREENVILLE, S.C., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brains is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 7th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Brains.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Brains stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Brains Earns Great Place to Work Certification for 7th Year setting the standard in culture for Creative Agencies. Post this

"As a 25+ year old company, Brains has reinvented itself time and time again. I myself have worked at Brains for over a decade, living and leading through multiple iterations of this culture. We always had a hunch we were onto something special, but it wasn't until our partnership with Great Places to Work that we had the data to back it up. When we received our 2023 data, we knew we had to focus on purpose. We used the GPTW results as an opportunity to dig deeper. What does purpose look like in a post-COVID world? What was resonating, and what was falling flat? We polled our entire team, and used that information to update our core values in a way that reflected our culture as it stands today. Once those values were in alignment, we were able to set a clear yearly vision, create quarterly goals that laddered up to the vision, and implement feedback and coaching all centered around that shared purpose. It was a game changer for our culture and our work, and the GPTW Trust Index Survey was absolutely the catalyst to getting us there." Moe Rice, Director of People and Culture

"Using insights from our Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey, we collaborated with our team to set key culture goals for the year. We focused on stabilizing workflows to reduce burnout, introduced 'No Meeting Fridays' to alleviate meeting overload, and launched goal-setting at all levels to drive accountability and improvement.

Our aim is to balance productivity with a healthy work-life environment, enabling our employees to thrive professionally and personally. Each initiative is designed to make Brains a place where our team feels motivated and ready to tackle every creative challenge for our clients." Brandy Amidon, Co President + CFO.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

ABOUT BRAINS, INC: http://www.brains.co

Brains, Inc. is an independent full-service creative agency empowering brands with transformative creative. Brains was named a 2023 top 10 small agency to work for by AdAge. Clients past and present include: Amazon Studios, tonies® USA, MAGNA-TILES, Hanx For Our Troops, Hers, Dole, Barry's, Thrive Market, Warner Bros, Green Park Brands, muu, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Hello Bello, and others. Learn more at http://www.brains.co .

Mass Culture Inc., a sister company of Brains, is a growth marketing agency that believes in the power of brand to drive conversion – not the other way around. They specialize in growth marketing, whole picture analytics, complete customer journey, brand-first creative and D2C optimization. Learn more at massculture.com .

CONTACT

Brandy Amidon

[email protected]

(864) 380.4979

SOURCE Brains on Fire, Inc.