Brainscape's New Early Childhood App Gives Kids a Powerful Head Start

The adaptive mobile flashcards use science-backed strategies to give young children a "nearly unfair" advantage in learning language, numeracy, and life skills.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainscape , a leading web and mobile education app, is launching a new early childhood learning app for kids aged 3 to 9. It's being described as "a complete rubric for core skills development" and a "powerful antidote to summertime and COVID learning loss."

"Brainscape's Early Childhood product offers the most scientifically-optimized way to accelerate young kids' core skills of numeracy, reading, communication, and emotional intelligence," explains founder and CEO, Andrew Cohen , who refers to the app and its collection of 2,600+ smart, adaptive flashcards as a "nearly unfair" advantage for children.

Using Brainscape's spaced repetition algorithm , which adapts to the individual child's pace of learning, parents are able to help young children advance their grasp of the key skills much quicker than with typical learning approaches and childhood apps.

Addressing kids' need for confidence-based learning

"As a traditionally adult-focused study platform, I honestly didn't expect Brainscape to become so popular with young kids," says Cohen. "But kids love working with their parents and actually want to learn with Brainscape."

Brainscape differs from most other childhood learning apps by putting the control in the child's hand, with the guidance of their parent. Rather than selecting the correct answer, children simply reveal the answer side of the flashcard and then rate their own confidence on a 1-5 scale, thus determining how soon the flashcard will repeat.

"Learning how to deliberately attack one's own weaknesses is the most important early skill for building true strength in any area," Cohen reminds parents.

Covering the key foundational skills

Brainscape's new Early Childhood flashcard collection condenses the entire pre-k through 2nd grade curriculum into the 2,600+ most critical concepts, and divides the decks between two age groups (ages 3 to 6 and ages 6 to 9).

The flashcards begin with concepts as basic as identifying letters and numbers, then progress through more advanced concepts like phonemes, sight words, addition, and subtraction. Parents and children can jump in at whatever point aligns with their existing skill level.

Brainscape's Early Childhood flashcards collection also includes image-based flashcards for various "Everything around me" concepts such as animals, vehicles, emotions, careers, and other topics important for young children to learn about.

"We see this product not just as a learning app, but as a rubric for all the fundamental literacy, numeracy, and emotional development skills that children should have when entering kindergarten through second grade," concludes Cohen.

For more information, visit https://brainscape.com/learn/early-childhood-education .

About Brainscape

Brainscape is an adaptive study app that allows users to create, find, and share flashcards for hundreds of subjects. With an algorithm grounded in spaced repetition and other cognitive learning tactics like active recall , metacognition , and interleaving practice , the app empowers learners to absorb and retain knowledge more efficiently than with any other study method.

