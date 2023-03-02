Brainscape's 'Smart Study' Feature Heralds a New Chapter in the Science of Learning

The adaptive study app becomes the first-ever to combine interleaving practice with spaced repetition

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainscape , a leading web and mobile education app with 10 million users, is launching "their biggest new feature in years." The new 'Smart Study' button makes Brainscape the first flashcard app to combine the science-backed strategy of interleaving practice with spaced repetition .

"Essentially, the 'Smart Study' feature allows users to study multiple subjects simultaneously," explains founder and CEO, Andrew Cohen .

"All users have to do is tap a single 'Study' button, and Brainscape will painlessly feed them a personalized study stream that relentlessly attacks their weaknesses across all the subjects they are interested in studying, whether they made those flashcards or sourced them from Brainscape's library of expert-curated and user-generated content."

When asked how this feature benefits users, Cohen points to perhaps the biggest pain point all learners face: getting started.

'Smart Study' feature eliminates the inertia of getting started

"We see it across every demographic: the hardest part of accomplishing any learning goal is getting started," explains Cohen.

"Even just the act of sitting down at your desk, blocking out distractions, opening your notes, or courseware app to find where you left off, and then having to remember what you covered in a previous study session… the inertia of overcoming all of that can be enough to totally deter you from making progress."

"Brainscape's 'Smart Study' feature eliminates all of that: pain, struggle, and inertia of getting started because all you have to do is tap a single button, and the algorithm does the rest. Deciding based on your exact pace of learning and progress in your subjects, what to show you next. Brainscape allows you to start studying without thinking."

'Smart Study' feature introduces interleaving practice

Interleaving practice is the alternating of concepts across different subjects, instead of focusing exclusively on one subject at a time, and it has been proven to deepen learning and knowledge retention.

"By automating the interspersing of flashcards from various subjects into the same study stream, Brainscape provides just enough constant randomness to maintain an exponentially higher level of learner engagement," explains Cohen.

Brainscape's 'Smart Study' feature can be configured and fine-tuned to show precisely the subject or combination of subjects a student would like to study, allowing them to control their focus, while still benefiting from the improved recall offered by interleaving practice.

"We like to think of it as having a personal AI learning coach in your pocket," says Cohen. "And combined with Brainscape's blend of active recall , metacognition , and spaced repetition , learners receive the most scientifically optimized way to ingrain large amounts of knowledge in as short a time as possible."

To experience Brainscape's 'Smart Study' feature visit https://bscp.app or download the app.

About Brainscape

Brainscape is an adaptive study app that allows users to create, find, and share flashcards for hundreds of subjects.

