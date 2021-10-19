BrainScope Completes Agreement with 18,000 Member Yankee Alliance

BrainScope advances commercialization with new Yankee Alliance 18,000-member agreement Tweet this

The company's disposable headset connects to its handheld device which acquires, processes and analyzes thousands of brain activity-based physiological parameters, transforming them into structural and functional indices by using artificial intelligence derived algorithms. The results are immediately available on the device.

"Yankee Alliance continues to look for new partners, to bring value to our membership," said Amy Campbell, Chief Administrative Officer at Yankee Alliance. "As we continue to deal with the challenges COVID-19 and its variants have imposed on our members, it is all the more important for Yankee Alliance to help them lower cost of care, improve efficiencies in operations, and address the changing healthcare landscape. We are thrilled to be entering this partnership with BrainScope to provide our members with a rapid, easy-to-use device to assess mild traumatic brain injuries. We believe the BrainScope platform will not only give our members a highly-effective decision support tool, but will also increase patient safety and satisfaction while improving efficiency and effectiveness in dealing with head injuries."

About BrainScope

BrainScope is a medical neurotechnology company that is improving brain health by providing objective, diagnostic insights that enable better patient care. BrainScope is leading the way in the rapid and objective assessment of brain-related conditions, starting with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), utilizing multiple integrated assessment capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI), and digitization. The company's technology supports the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Choosing Wisely® campaign to avoid CT scans of the head in emergency department patients with minor head injury. BrainScope's innovative neurotechnology platform uses EEG-based, AI-derived algorithms empowering physicians to quickly make accurate head injury assessments, addressing the full spectrum of traumatic brain injuries from structural (brain bleed) to functional (concussion) injuries, providing for the first time a full picture of the injury, and doing so in less time and without radiation. For more information, please visit www.brainscope.com.

About Yankee Alliance

Yankee Alliance is a member-driven healthcare group purchasing organization founded in 1984 on a belief in collaboration, that working together can achieve more than working alone. Our mission is twofold: to work with members to reduce supply and operating expenses through aggregation of data, purchasing, ideas and knowledge and to excel in strategic innovations that continually assist members in reducing their cost while recognizing their individual needs. Today, Yankee Alliance remains true to the foundational belief in collaboration and has grown to over 18,000 members in all classes of trades across all 50 states. For more information visit www.yankeealliance.com.

SOURCE BrainScope