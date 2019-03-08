BrainSell Enters New Partnership With LeadSmart Technologies

TOPSFIELD, Mass., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, a value-added reseller (VAR) specializing in end-to-end business technologies and consulting and implementation services, today announced a new partnership with LeadSmart Technologies. LeadSmart offers a CRM, Marketing Automation, and Partner Collaboration software suite with multiple product options to help businesses turn contacts into leads and leads into revenue.

BrainSell is excited to offer LeadSmart products, which are built on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, as a part of its diverse portfolio of business software tools. Some of the many valuable LeadSmart product features include sales "lead to revenue" management, multi-channel marketing automation and outreach, and robust channel partner collaboration functionality.

"LeadSmart's stand-alone CRM and marketing automation platform meets a lot of lead nurturing and sales process needs that clients have, for our manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies especially," says BrainSell's Executive Vice President, Kevin Cook. "They also offer add-on applications and supplementary tools for Salesforce.com software."

LeadSmart's team of technology specialists welcomes BrainSell onboard their network of partners and consultants. They plan to contribute to this partnership with their technical expertise and dedication to shared values between the two companies. "We're looking forward to collaborating with BrainSell's team and are happy to find a partner as enthusiastic about emerging smart software technologies as we are," says Kevin Brown, co-founder and CEO.

This sentiment is echoed in a quote from BrainSell's COO, Theresa Conway: "LeadSmart is a team of insightful, knowledgeable people who really understand the value of partnership."

About LeadSmart

LeadSmart is the number one CRM, marketing automation, and channel collaboration suite. LeadSmart was founded in 2018 by three business and technology veterans who were looking for a product to manage both day-to-day customer interactions and third-party channel partners activities. LeadSmart is used by companies throughout the U.S. and internationally as well to drive business outcomes and turn leads to revenue.

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

We're here to help! Please call us any time at 1.866.356.2654 or email sales@brainsell.net

Press Contact:

Sarah Reed

978-887-3870 x205

sreed@brainsell.net

www.brainsell.net

SOURCE BrainSell

Related Links

https://www.brainsell.net

