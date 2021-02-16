BrainSell Launches Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell , the growth enablement company specializing in end-to-end business technologies consulting and implementation services, has unveiled a seamless integration between Aircall , the cloud-based phone system of choice for modern brands focused on growing their business, and SugarCRM , the world's first no-touch, time-aware customer experience platform.

The Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM syncs all your call engagement data between the two platforms. This enables companies to keep SugarCRM up to date while positioning reps to continue engaging prospects appropriately within Aircall. By allowing users to create, update, and convert leads inside of Aircall, you ensure that no data is slipping through the cracks due to human error. Removing the complexity of manual data migration lets reps focus on selling while guaranteeing data is always up to date.

With the plugin, mutual customers of both Aircall and SugarCRM can:

Automate data flow between both systems, ensuring all engagement data is recorded and readily updated.

Less manual data processes streamline employee workflows, which helps sales reps focus on selling rather than manual data entry.

Maximize efficiency by making data recording simple.

"Aircall prides itself on being the phone system for modern, growing businesses, and simplicity in terms of setup and use is vital to appropriate adoption," said Gianna Scorsone, GM and Head of North America at Aircall. "We are delighted to work with a partner like BrainSell that understands the technical needs of our customers and finds unique ways to make our offering even easier to work with. We look forward to continuing building upon this wonderful partnership."

"To deliver a truly high-definition customer experience, you need historical, present, and future visibility into customers' behavior," said Clint Oram, chief strategy officer of SugarCRM. "Integrations like the Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM are vital to helping companies provide that unique customer experience and ensure they have a complete, holistic view of their customers' needs and goals."

The launch of the Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM comes shortly after the start of a newly formed partnership with Aircall. BrainSell's goal is to continue to find new and innovative ways to connect the systems businesses need to drive growth.

"Businesses grow effectively when they have a tech infrastructure with solutions that seamlessly share data between one another," said Sonja Fridell, President at BrainSell. "With the Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM, we help ensure that sales reps keep hitting the phone while also updating their CRM with all the valuable insights from their conversations with prospects and customers."

To learn more about the Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM, please join Aircall, SugarCRM, and BrainSell for a "Lunch-and-Learn" session on February 17th at 1 p.m. ET to discuss how a cloud phone system connected with your CRM can help drive more sales for your company.

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using, Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow—accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $100 million. Based in New York and Paris, the company has over 300 employees.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM's time-aware sales, marketing, and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market and enterprise companies that want a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

