BrainSell Named Diamond Tier Partner by Sage

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell , the growth enablement company specializing in end-to-end business technologies consulting, implementation, and data services that fuel digital transformation, has been named a Diamond Tier partner by Sage , a global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. Diamond Tier partners are lauded for their level of product sales within the Sage North American Partner Program.

BrainSell and Sage have been partners since 2001 and built a strategic relationship that better positions companies to adopt Sage solutions–including Sage Intacct, Sage 100, Sage 300, and more–into a growth-focused midmarket company. The Diamond tier acknowledgment reinforces BrainSell as a preferred partner for Sage products in North America, and those clients can expect nothing but the best results when working with them.

"We've built a trustworthy partnership with Sage over the last 20 years that helps growing businesses move mountains," said Jim Ward, Founder and CEO of BrainSell. "Being named as a Diamond-Tier Partner is quite the anniversary gift! I'm proud of our team for working closely with Sage to guarantee real results from our growth enablement methodology built on high-quality Sage products. It is gratifying to help our clients grow and scale predictably!"

BrainSell credits its steady year-over-year growth rate of 33% in its Sage practice for the prestigious accolade — a 138% surge in growth in its ERP business over the past four years. This is partly due to the increasing priority CFOs are putting on moving their financials to the Cloud as part of a larger digital transformation strategy. Gartner's research shows:

By 2024, 50% of financial application leaders will incorporate a composable financial management solution approach into their solution selection.

In 2023, businesses will undertake 30% of core financial projects slated for 2024 and 2025 sooner to improve financials during periods of economic recovery.

70% of organizations using cloud services today plan to increase their cloud spending in the wake of the disruption caused by COVID-19.

"Achieving Diamond Tier status demonstrates BrainSell's commitment to the success of our customers," said Nancy Teixeira, VP of North America Partner Strategy & Sales at Sage. "Congratulations to a BrainSell team that goes beyond just selling software to positioning clients to grow and scale with a dependable business management technology."

The combination of both BrainSell and Sage is a significant win for growth-focused organizations. BrainSell's cross-industry experience helping businesses implement, scale, and streamline back-office operations – paired with award-winning business management solutions from Sage – allows its clients to:

Cut checks in minutes rather than hours or days.

Consolidate financial information without all the paperwork. This is done by ensuring investment is made on cloud-based, scalable technology that is easily accessible wherever your employees like to work and ensures that financial resources are appropriately tracked across all entities.

Gain clear financial visibility with near-time data and reporting capabilities that aid executive decision-making.

"Even though we're going through challenging times [due to COVID-19] and being the only finance person in the office, I've still been able to take on additional responsibilities," said Gary Walenga, CFO of the Mountain West Conference, in a recently published case study highlighting their adoption of Sage Intacct. "It's been fueled by a great solution for our accounting [processes] with Sage and BrainSell."

To learn more about the impact BrainSell's partnership with Sage has on SMB and midmarket organizations looking to revamp their back-office initiatives, listen to the most recent episode of the Growth Enablement Madness podcast featuring guest Nancy Harris, EVP of Sage North America. In the episode, Ward and Harris discuss how SMBs are rebounding in a post-pandemic economy and the vital role back-office teams play in that rebound.

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

